Coronation Street fans demand update over Megan pregnancy as they accuse soap of ‘forgetting’ storyline

Megan Walsh is still pregnant with Will Driscoll’s baby in Coronation Street – although you’d be forgiven for thinking the show itself might have misplaced that detail.

Back at the start of January, Megan discovered she was expecting and, after initially planning to terminate the pregnancy, made the huge decision to keep the baby. Since then, however, the storyline has gone strangely quiet, with no mention or even a hint of her pregnancy on screen – something fans have been quick to clock.

Leanne supported a struggling Megan (Credit: ITV)

Megan’s pregnancy in Coronation Street

January saw Megan landed in an awkward spot when Bertie uncovered a pregnancy test in her bag. Daniel immediately assumed it was hers – fair enough – and also leapt to the conclusion that he could be the father. Again, understandable.

Megan brushed it off with a lie, claiming the test belonged to a student from school and insisting everything was innocent. She then took offence at the idea Daniel might not want a baby with her, which was a bit rich given she’d been having an affair with teenager Will behind his back.

Of course, Daniel was completely in the dark. The test did belong to Megan and she was pregnant. Leanne and Eva later found her in tears on the Street and pieced together the truth. Leanne even went with Megan to terminate the pregnancy, but although Megan said she’d gone through with it, she hadn’t. Instead, she chose to keep her unborn baby.

Will eventually found out and promised he’d step up and provide for the child. Megan shut that idea down, explaining that once she started to show she’d leave the Street so no one would connect the dots and uncover their affair.

Fast forward a month, though, and Megan is still very much around. Not only that, she also appears in April during a recent flashforward scene, looking visibly distressed – but still no mention of a pregnancy.

Has the soap forgotten? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled over ‘forgotten’ Megan pregnancy storyline

With Megan remaining on the Street, showing no signs of pregnancy and never referencing it, viewers are scratching their heads. Has the soap quietly parked the storyline for now?

One fan on Reddit asked: “So, what’s going on with her pregnancy right now? The only update we saw in recent weeks is that Will bought an infant-sized football jersey. So, we know she didn’t terminate it. Also, she’s almost two months and Daniel saw the pregnancy test. Surely, she will be starting to show a bit or Daniel will be starting to question why she hasn’t drunk any alcohol since? I wonder why they’re keeping it under the radar right now and not making a huge deal about it like they usually do.”

Another viewer replied: “Someone would have noticed by now she hasn’t had any alcohol for ages. She’d be really tired too – well speaking from my own experience from 2 pregnancies. She doesn’t seem to have any symptoms at all.”

A third added: “She can’t hide the pregnancy forever though. I wonder if she’s going to say it’s Daniel’s baby?”

Whether answers are coming soon remains to be seen – but one thing’s for sure, this storyline doesn’t feel like it’s heading anywhere good for the villain.

Read more: Here’s how old Coronation Street Jack Webster actor Kyran Bowes is