Coronation Street ITVX drama as Megan Walsh admits who her baby’s father really is

Megan Walsh finally came clean about her baby’s real father in today’s Coronation Street ITVX early release episode (Monday, January 19) and it was a moment viewers won’t forget in a hurry.

Looking pale and struggling through the morning, Megan immediately set alarm bells ringing for secret lover Will. And when she eventually pulled him aside, she dropped a bombshell before outlining a dramatic plan to deal with the fallout.

Megan’s going ahead with the pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Megan reveals baby daddy secret in Coronation Street ITVX episode

Until now, Coronation Street fans believed Megan Walsh had gone through with her termination after telling Leanne she wasn’t ready to become a mum.

But that theory was blown apart when Megan turned up to work clearly unwell. Daniel suggested she take the day off sick, but Megan refused to budge.

Her condition didn’t go unnoticed by Will, who tried to get answers from Eva and Leanne before confronting Megan directly.

Jumping to the worst possible conclusion, Will feared she was seriously ill and promised to stand by her through whatever devastating news she had received.

Megan quickly shut that down. She wasn’t dying. She was pregnant and the baby was his.

Megan wants to leave Will (Credit: ITV)

Megan plots escape plan in huge baby secret cover-up

Megan told Will this could be her only chance to have a child, but there was no way she could let anyone discover that he was the father.

A baby would expose their relationship, so she felt she had no choice but to disappear before she started to show.

Will tried to convince her they could make it work. He suggested marriage and starting a family together in a new apartment.

But Megan made it clear that fantasy was off the table.

Instead, she planned to leave Weatherfield and build a new life elsewhere with their baby, while Will stayed behind and learned to live without her.

The question now is whether Will will really let Megan walk away knowing she is carrying his child…

