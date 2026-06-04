Tonight’s Coronation Street left Daniel Osbourne reeling after discovering that social services had been contacted about him. But while Daniel stormed into the Rovers demanding answers, many viewers at home were left wondering why he failed to suspect one person in particular.

Daniel barged into the pub and accused several residents, including Alya and Kirk, of reporting him. However, everyone denied being involved.

For fans watching at home, there was another obvious suspect in mind.

Bertie caused a fire (Credit: ITV)

Daniel reported to social services in Coronation Street

Viewers have watched Daniel struggle this week after discovering that Jodie was behind the Truthteller account.

Unable to cope with the revelation, a drunk Daniel suffered a breakdown and fell asleep in his flat while Bertie was in his care.

As Daniel slept on the sofa, Bertie attempted to make himself some food in the microwave. Things quickly went wrong when the appliance exploded, causing a fire and filling the flat with smoke. Bertie managed to make his way over to the Barlows while Daniel remained inside.

Adam later used a spare key to let himself into the flat and clear the smoke. However, he decided to keep Bertie at Ken’s house as a way of teaching Daniel a lesson.

When Daniel eventually woke up to a phone call from Bertie’s school asking where his son was, panic set in as he realised Bertie was missing.

Angry that his family had kept Bertie away from him, Daniel lashed out and punched Ken.

In tonight’s episode, Tracy and Adam agreed that Daniel’s behaviour could not continue and that something needed to be done.

Later, Daniel burst into the Rovers convinced somebody had reported him to social services.

Adam and Alya both denied making the call, while Kirk was also forced to insist he had nothing to do with it.

Yet one person was notably absent from the pub at the time.

Daniel started to point the finger (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans predict huge Jodie twist

Jodie Ramsey was instead attending Bethany’s birthday meal at the Bistro while Daniel confronted the locals.

However, fans have been quick to point out that Jodie already went to great lengths to get back at Daniel after he asked her to leave the flat. Given her role as the person behind the troll account, some viewers think she could once again be seeking revenge after being thrown out.

Many were surprised that Daniel did not immediately suspect her involvement.

One fan wrote: “It was probably Jodie who called the Social on Daniel – wouldn’t put it past her.”

Another predicted: “It’s defo Jodie that’s called social workers on Daniel.”

A third person on X replied back: “Agree.”

Whether the viewers are right remains to be seen, but with suspicion growing around Jodie, fans are already convinced there could be another major twist still to come.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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