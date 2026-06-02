Social services target Daniel in Coronation Street spoilers after Bertie’s dangerous fire drama

Tonight’s Coronation Street scenes saw Daniel Osbourne’s life spiral further out of control when a fire broke out while he was supposed to be caring for son Bertie.

After falling asleep on the sofa, Daniel had no idea that Bertie had attempted to make himself some food using the microwave. The situation quickly turned dangerous when the appliance exploded, leaving the flat filling with smoke.

Although Adam arrived in time to help, the fallout from the frightening incident is only just beginning, with social services arriving shortly.

The microwave exploded (Credit: ITV)

Daniel’s flat fills with smoke in Coronation Street

Today, Jodie tried to reassure Daniel over the messages posted by Truthteller, suggesting that whoever was behind the account probably never intended to meet him in person. However, Daniel soon realised that Jodie was the only person who knew about his plan to arrange a meeting with the online troll.

Certain he had worked everything out, Daniel confronted Jodie in the Rovers and accused her of being both Truthteller 1 and Truthteller 2. As concerned locals urged him to sober up, Jodie denied having anything to do with the second account.

Back at the flat, Jodie eventually admitted that she had created the original Truthteller profile. Upset after learning that Daniel planned to ask her to leave once Bertie returned home, she confessed that she had targeted him online so she could offer support and stay close to him. However, she maintained that she wasn’t responsible for Truthteller 2 and claimed somebody else had continued the trolling.

Furious at the betrayal, Daniel ordered Jodie out and made it clear that he didn’t want to see her again.

After the dramatic confrontation, Daniel headed home and passed out despite being responsible for looking after Bertie.

When Bertie became hungry, he decided to sort out his own dinner and attempted to use the microwave. But things soon went badly wrong when it exploded and filled the flat with smoke. Unable to wake Daniel, Bertie left and made his way to Ken’s house in search of a biscuit.

Thankfully, Bertie mentioned what had happened. Realising the seriousness of the situation, Adam grabbed the spare key and rushed over to Daniel’s flat, only to find it engulfed in smoke. Even when Adam shouted that there was a fire, Daniel failed to respond.

Daniel needs some support (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers see Daniel lose Bertie as social services arrive

Later this week, Daniel faces fresh panic when he discovers that Bertie has gone missing. After receiving a call from the school, he learns that his son never arrived.

The situation leaves Daniel facing criticism from the Barlows, with family members questioning his parenting and comparing his behaviour to Peter’s struggles with alcohol.

Tensions then boil over, leading to Daniel lashing out and punching Ken in the face. Concerned by his behaviour, Adam and Tracy begin to fear that Daniel is no longer coping and decide to step in.

Before long, social services arrive at Daniel’s door wanting to speak with Bertie. With concerns mounting around his ability to care for his son, Daniel faces an uncertain future. Can he convince everyone that he is capable of looking after Bertie with the right support, or could he be at risk of losing him for good?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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