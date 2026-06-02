Last night’s Coronation Street (Monday, June 1) saw Daniel Osbourne hit rock bottom as he suffered a heartbreaking breakdown at school.

After being pushed to his limit by Lily Platt and her friends, Daniel broke down in tears in front of his pupils in an emotional scene. But it was Hope Dobbs who unexpectedly stepped in to support him.

Now, viewers are convinced Hope’s sudden change in attitude could mean there’s more going on than meets the eye.

Daniel suffered a breakdown at work (Credit: ITV)

Daniel’s mental breakdown in Coronation Street

Back in Weatherfield, Daniel was nervous about returning to work after his suspension, despite receiving plenty of encouragement from his family.

Unfortunately, his first day back quickly turned into a nightmare. His former relationship with Megan and the ongoing online trolling had already damaged his reputation among the pupils.

Lily Platt was particularly keen to wind him up, with her so-called ‘banter’ eventually going too far when she smashed the ‘World’s Best Teacher’ mug Bertie had given his dad as a good luck charm.

The incident proved to be the final straw. Daniel lashed out at Lily before collapsing to the floor in tears.

In a surprising twist, Hope Dobbs came to Daniel’s defence and told Lily and her friends to back off.

Hope then tried to comfort Daniel, encouraging him to get up and move away from the corridor. However, when she placed her hand on his, Daniel worried about how it might look and feared it could give online trolls even more ammunition.

Thanking Hope for her kindness, Daniel quickly left, clearly embarrassed by the public breakdown.

Hope was concerned about Daniel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Truthteller 2’s real identity

After Jodie deleted her Truthteller account, a second profile known as Truthteller 2 soon appeared.

However, many Coronation Street viewers aren’t convinced Jodie is behind the new account.

Instead, some fans have turned their attention to Hope, especially after her unexpected support for Daniel despite recently joining in with the ‘banter’ aimed at him.

Taking to Reddit, one fan stated: “She’s Truthteller2.”

A second person asked: “She was bullied online too so did she learn or get inspiration?”

A third person also feared: “Do you not think she’s up to something?”

With suspicions growing among viewers, many are now wondering whether Hope’s kindness towards Daniel was genuine or part of a bigger plan.

But is Hope really Truthteller 2, or are Coronation Street fans barking up the wrong tree?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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