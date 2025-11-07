Coronation Street early release reveals the person behind Hope Dobbs’ online bullying

Today’s Coronation Street ITVX early release (Friday, November 7) saw Hope Dobbs’ online bullying storyline reach its peak.

With Hope receiving more horrible messages online, viewers finally got some answers.

But, poor Hope still remains in the dark about her troll’s identity.

Hope received another message (Credit: ITV)

Hope’s trolling continued in Coronation Street

For weeks now, Hope has been having a difficult time of things after being targeted by an unknown troll online.

The nasty messages about Hope’s appearance prompted her to steal some ‘miracle pills’ from a client at the salon before being caught. She admitted that she didn’t feel as pretty as the other girls in her class, with Bethany Platt reminding Hope that she was ‘glowing’ inside and out.

Hope finally opened up to Fiz about what had been going on with the messages. This was because she’d publicly accused Jake Windass of being the person behind them. After she spotted Jake chuckling to himself in the salon, Hope put two and two together and made five.

It turned out that Jake just had a bit of a crush on Hope, with the true culprit still continuing to send messages.

Today, Hope received another message – and it was very telling.

Ruby fessed up (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone caught the culprit

In today’s Coronation Street early-release episode on ITVX, Ruby vented to Tyrone and Fiz that her classmates were teasing her for having a ‘cringey and clapped’ phone.

Tyrone gently explained that money was tight and they couldn’t afford a new one right now.

Later, Hope received another cruel message on her phone and showed it to Tyrone. He was stunned when he spotted the same ‘cringey and clapped’ phrase and instantly realised who was behind the trolling.

Keeping his discovery quiet, Tyrone confronted Ruby Dobbs privately. She eventually confessed, admitting she was jealous of Hope, who always seemed to get what she wanted because of her difficult dad. Ruby even blamed Tyrone’s recent accident on going out to buy Hope new trainers.

Tyrone promised to keep her secret from Hope and Fiz, but only if Ruby stopped sending the nasty messages. Still, how long can he keep the truth hidden?

