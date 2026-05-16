Jill Scott reveals ‘sad reality’ of women’s football following comments about her appearance

Jill Scott previously opened up about being body-shamed during her football career.

The athlete – who played as a midfielder – had an impressive career as a footballer. After retiring in 2022, Jill ventured out into the world of telly, winning I’m A Celebrity in 2022.

However, during her days as a footy star, Jill – who is on The Weakest Link today (May 16) – was cruelly trolled over her weight. So much so, that she tried to put weight on.

Jill has been open about being trolled (Credit: GMB Twitter)

Jill Scott on ‘sad reality’ of women’s football

In an interview from 2023, Jill opened up the “sad reality” that girls leave footballing faster compared to boys due to them not being taught body confidence from a young age.

“I got called skinny quite a lot of the time and some people probably think that that’s a complimen. [But] it does play on your mind,” she shared.

The TV star then revealed that she was “opened up to the public a bit more” when she moved to Manchester City. As a result, a pressure increased.

“I remember really trying to make an effort to put on a bit of weight because I was like: am I too skinny?,” she said.

Jill added: “But I think I realised after trying to put on weight for so long that this was just how I was meant to be and that we are all just different and we can produce power whether we are skinny, whether we are a little bit bigger, and it’s just how your body works.

Jill shot to fame as a footballing legend (Credit Fields in Trust via YouTube)

Jill tried to put on weight after being called skinny

The TV star went on to share that body image can be an issue for girls. Especially when they hit the teenage phase, as “you might put on a little bit of weight or your body changes”.

According to Jill, talking to her teammates helped her to not “obsess too much” about how she looked.

She also recalled the advice she gives to younger girls. She tells them to “use the Lionesses as your role models because it should be about people being sporty, being healthy”.

Jill’s love life with Shelley

Away from TV sets and football fields, Jill is loved-up with her fiancee Shelley. The pair announced their engagement in 2020 after years together.

Shelly is the sister of former England player, Rachel Unitt. Prior to her relationship with Jill, Shelly actually had two daughters, Hattie and Evie.

The couple have been adored by fans for years, and even own a coffee shop together.

Watch Jill is on The Weakest Link on Saturday (May 16) at 7:15pm on BBC One.

Read more: Jill Scott’s heartbreaking confession as wedding to fiancée postponed

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know