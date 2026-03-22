Jill Scott’s heartbreaking confession as wedding to fiancée postponed

Jill Scott has previously opened up on why she has not yet married her fiancée, Shelly, despite being engaged for years.

In March 2020, former Lioness, Jill Scott – who is appearing on the Comic Relief recap today (March 22) – announced her engagement to partner Shelly. The couple have been adored by fans for years, and even own a coffee shop together.

However, they’re yet to say ‘I do’. And back in 2023, Jill opened up on a heartbreaking reason that forced them to postpone their planning.

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Jill and Shelly got engaged in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jill Scott’s relationship with Shelly

Jill has been in a long-term relationship with Shelly for nearly a decade. Shelly is the sister of former England player, Rachel Unitt.

Prior to her relationship with Jill, Shelly actually had two daughters, Hattie and Evie, who she often gushes about on social media.

The couple decided to embark on a huge venture together in April 2021, by opening a coffee shop called, Boxx2Boxx. It was a tribute to Jill’s role as a box-to-box midfielder throughout her career.

In March 2020, right before Covid hit the UK, Shelly and Jill announced their engagement. But it appears that even after all the years, they’re yet to actually plan their wedding.

Shelly and Jill own a coffee shop together (Credit: YouTube)

Why Jill and fiancée Shelly have not married

Speaking to OK! in 2023, Jill admitted the couple “haven’t had the time” to do any planning for the wedding.

She explained: “It’s been so busy. We’re like passing ships at times. We’re definitely starting to think about what we want to do.

“We’ve been engaged for nearly four years, but with Covid and lockdown happening, we sort of lost momentum.”

However, the I’m A Celebrity winner clarified that they have “finally been making some wedding plans” and despite postponing for a while they’re “definitely in the swing of things” .

At the time, Jill had just stopped playing football. And leaving that behind meant she could focus more on what mattered to her.

She explained: “I’m now trying to find that balance between work and spending quality time with my family.

“Family, friends. Those special moments put life into perspective.”

So, while the couple are yet to tie the knot because of their busy schedules and lockdowns getting in the way, it seems they are still happier than ever!

We can’t wait for more wedding updates, hopefully soon!

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