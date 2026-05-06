Coronation Street: Gary Windass under suspicion as Theo Silverton murder mystery deepens

The race to uncover who killed Theo Silverton in Coronation Street is well and truly on, and Gary Windass is quickly becoming the man everyone is talking about for all the wrong reasons.

His recent actions have done little to calm suspicion, leaving fans asking the big question: is Gary guilty, or is this all part of a clever misdirect?

Gary knew what Theo was (Credit: ITV)

Gary and Theo in Coronation Street

Former colleagues Gary and Theo were already on rocky ground before Theo was pushed to his death last week.

Earlier this year, George confided in Gary about his fears that Theo had been abusing Todd. Gary stepped in, promising to deal with it, and soon sacked Theo before throwing him and his tools out.

Theo tried to defend himself, insisting Todd’s friends had got the wrong end of the stick. But Gary was not convinced and made it clear their friendship was over.

When Todd was later beaten to near unconsciousness, Gary took charge and marched Theo to the police station, determined to see justice done.

George was put under the spotlight (Credit: ITV)

George in the frame

In Wednesday’s episode (May 6), attention shifted to George Shuttleworth. With blood on his shirt and time unaccounted for, officers Swain and Green put him through a tense interview.

Solicitor Adam stepped in to defend him, and George was later released pending further enquiries. Christina was then called in to assist, but her attempts to help ended up raising even more questions.

Back on the Street, Todd was convinced George had nothing to do with it, while Summer was left shaken after his arrest and night behind bars.

The CCTV footage has been deleted (Credit: ITV)

Gary’s behaviour becomes increasingly suspicious in Coronation Street

A tearful Summer was later seen in Victoria Garden, where Maria and Gary both tried to comfort her. While Maria stepped in straight away, Gary seemed more reserved in his response.

When Maria asked who he thought was responsible, Gary hesitated before brushing it off, joking he would buy them a drink if he knew.

Summer later visited Gary at work to thank him for his kindness and asked him to keep her upset to himself. He agreed without hesitation.

But once she had gone, Gary was spotted deleting CCTV footage on his laptop. Although the footage was grainy, it appeared to show him damaging Theo’s van the week before.

Kit very much believes Gary did it (Credit: ITV)

Who’s in the frame next week?

It is not long before Gary’s actions come back to haunt him. Police begin trying to recover the deleted footage, placing him firmly in the spotlight.

A tech expert is brought in, while Lisa and Kit both question whether Gary’s alibi holds up.

Officers then search the builder’s yard, seizing several items including scaffolding poles as part of their investigation.

However, Gary appears to catch a break when Lisa reveals the footage cannot be recovered after all.

Kit, though, is not convinced and makes it clear he is determined to bring Gary down. The question remains whether he is right or if Gary is simply the most obvious suspect.

Which one killed Theo? (Credit: ITV)

So did Gary kill Theo in Coronation Street?

Viewers are split when it comes to Gary’s guilt, with plenty of theories doing the rounds.

“Starting to think it was a chain of events,” suggested one fan. “Summer pushed Theo on to scaffolding and ran, Gary found him and delivered the blow, but before he could hide the body, he was disturbed by George who just let Theo die.”

Another wrote: “I still think Gary or Summer killed Theo.” A third added: “Gary will be arrested at some point.”

Referencing his past, one viewer said: “I just gotta feeling it’s gonna be another big build up just for Gary to be the one who did it AND get away with it again.”

Others are not so sure. “It’s not Gary it’s too predictable – it could be George as he changed his jumper halfway through the episode,” one argued.

Another shared their theory: “Gary was headed to the wedding to meet Maria, heard Summer scream, and jumped in to rescue her. She bolted while Gary ‘dealt’ with Theo leaving him alive. Someone else finished him off.”

“I don’t think it was Gary who killed him,” insisted another fan.

With suspicions growing and theories flying, it looks like this Coronation Street mystery still has plenty of twists to come before the truth is finally revealed.

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict suspect NOT on the list killed Theo

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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