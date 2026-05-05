George arrested for Theo’s murder in Coronation Street, but a new twist sees police attention turn elsewhere

Coronation Street fans were left reeling in tonight’s dramatic episode (Tuesday, May 5) as George Shuttleworth found himself at the centre of a murder investigation following Theo Silverton’s death.

With a bloodstained jumper now a crucial piece of evidence, DS Swain moved swiftly to arrest the local undertaker. But as the drama unfolded, it quickly became clear George might not be the only one in serious trouble.

George was arrested tonight (Credit: ITV)

George Shuttleworth’s arrest in Coronation Street

The episode kicked off with tension running high as police questioned Todd Grimshaw about what he was up to on the night Theo died.

Sensing the heat, Christina didn’t hang around for long, making a quick excuse about some dry cleaning before slipping out.

Feeling the pressure, Todd revealed that he’d bumped into Theo just before he ran off, clutching his phone. Clearly shaken, Todd said he went to a nearby phone box to call for help. With George having had a drink, it was Christina who went to collect Todd.

Later on at the undertaker’s, George got a nasty shock when he spotted Christina holding his bloodied jumper from that night. She didn’t mince her words either, pointing out how bad things looked with a murder investigation underway. She also questioned his movements while she’d been out, hinting he could’ve crossed paths with Theo.

Before George could say much more, DS Swain arrived and arrested him on the spot.

Down at the station, George was questioned with Adam Barlow at his side. He maintained that the blood on his jumper came from an earlier confrontation with Theo – something both he and Todd had already reported to Kit.

George explained he’d spent part of the evening at the Rovers with Christina and Summer, and had even seen Todd off in a taxi. When Todd later rang for help, George insisted he stayed put while Christina went out.

However, he did admit to heading out for a walk later on to clear his head after the day’s events.

With inconsistencies in his account and evidence stacking up, George has quickly become the main suspect. But is he really guilty, or is there more going on than meets the eye?

The focus turns to Todd and Gary (Credit: ITV)

Police name more suspects in Coronation Street spoilers

Looking ahead to next week’s Coronation Street spoilers, it seems the investigation is far from over as police begin to widen their net.

Gary is about to find himself under increasing scrutiny, especially when Kit and Lisa realise his alibi doesn’t quite add up – putting him firmly in the frame.

Things escalate further when officers visit the builder’s yard, taking a closer look at anything that might be connected to the case, including those all-important scaffolding poles.

And if Gary was hoping the pressure might ease, he’s out of luck. With deleted CCTV footage proving impossible to recover, Lisa admits the investigation has hit a stumbling block. But Kit makes it clear he’s not letting it lie, openly suggesting on the Street that Gary remains his top suspect.

Meanwhile, over at the Rovers, Todd struggles to hide how he’s really feeling, shooting tense looks towards Kit and Lisa. It doesn’t go unnoticed either, with Lisa picking up on the atmosphere – though she reads it as guilt rather than frustration.

So, could this shift the spotlight away from George? And, who really killed Theo?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!