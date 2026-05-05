EastEnders follow-up: Linda and Grant get closer, but here are 5 reasons a romance would never work

There’s been a definite buzz between Linda and Grant ever since he stepped back into Walford, but today’s EastEnders turned up the heat.

Lingering looks, easy banter and a touch of flirtation had viewers raising eyebrows and asking the big question – are these two heading for something more?

Linda and Grant have been flirting since he arrived in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Linda and Grant grew closer

Linda was upset to discover that Johnny had been talking to Elaine about his financial worries. Not only was she hurt that he hadn’t confided in her because of their strained relationship, but Linda was also confused about why Johnny needed cash when he got a huge payout from Tim.

Elaine explained that he didn’t want to spend Tim’s money, so Linda decided to help. Grant found Linda looking down in the dumps in The Vic, and she explained what had happened. He suggested she get her hands on some cash to offer to Johnny, giving her food for thought.

Linda then decided now was the right time to sell her share of Fox & Hair and broke the news to Denise.

Later, Grant and Linda chatted in the B&B and as Linda thanked Grant for helping her decide what to do. He then confided in Linda that she wasn’t the only one with a son who didn’t want a relationship, and told her about Mark.

The pair flirted and exchanged lingering looks, leaving viewers convinced that something was going to happen between them.

Linda told Grant her problems (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: More drama for Grant and Linda tomorrow

But things take a turn as the drama continues. Linda offers Johnny the money she’s raised from the salon, only for him to knock it back. He tells her in no uncertain terms to stay out of his business, pushing their already fragile relationship to breaking point.

Grant, however, isn’t prepared to stand by and watch. Frustrated on Linda’s behalf, he tracks Johnny down and delivers some harsh truths. The big question is whether his meddling will help mend things – or make matters even worse.

Is romance blossoming for Grant and Linda? (Credit: BBC)

5 reasons a Grant and Linda romance wouldn’t work

While fans are warming to the idea of Linda and Grant as a couple, there are plenty of signs it might not go the distance.

1. Grant isn’t sticking around

We already know Grant’s time in Walford is limited. Even if sparks turn into something more, it’s unlikely to be long-term, leaving Linda at risk of getting hurt all over again.

2. Linda still carries Mick with her

Despite a few attempts at moving on, it’s clear Mick still holds a huge place in Linda’s heart. While she might be ready to open up again, Grant may not be the one to help her truly move forward.

3. Grant has a pattern

Grant has a track record of romantic entanglements whenever he returns to the Square. His last fling with Sharon – Linda’s best friend – is a reminder of how complicated things can quickly become.

4. He’s got his own issues to sort

Grant himself admitted he wants to rebuild his relationship with Mark and is sticking around for Nigel’s funeral to do just that. So far, though, he hasn’t exactly been focusing on that, raising questions about where his priorities really lie.

5. Linda knows his past

Being close to Sharon means Linda is well aware of Grant’s history as a partner. Given how badly things went before, it’s fair to wonder whether she’d really want to go there herself.

For now, the chemistry is undeniable, but whether it turns into something lasting is another story entirely.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Bea’s finally caught out, and Grant plays a deadly game with Mark