Amy Childs sets record straight as she’s branded ‘disgusting’ following weight loss

Amy Childs has clapped back over the backlash she has received to her recent weight loss.

The reality star has undergone a weight loss journey in recent years. Last year, she revealed that she was losing weight for her wedding to fiancé Billy Delbosq. She also shared that stress due to her mum falling ill had led to her weight loss.

And last weekend, reality star Amy shared a playful video on social media of herself and cousin Harry Derbidge performing a dance routine. The TV favourite looked stunning in the clip and rocked skintight black leggings with a sports bra and jacket.

However, according to Amy, she received a ton of “nasty comments” from “concerned” fans about her weight loss. And now, Amy has fired back, declaring “it is the fittest I have ever been”.

Amy has responded to the backlash (Credit: Instagram Story)

Amy Childs claps back over backlash to weight loss

On Tuesday (May 5) Amy took to her Instagram and shared a video where she spoke about the recent influx of “nasty”‘messages from fans she got about her TikTok clip.

Talking about the video, Amy shared: “Can I just tell you, the amount of backlash I got about my weight.

“And the messages, let me tell you were so awful, they were nasty. There were people saying ‘you look skinny Amy we’re so worried about you’ and ‘You look absolutely disgusting’.

“People are definitely concerned, however, I want to put it out there – it is the fittest I have ever been. I have never been gym so much, I’ve got a new PT I’m getting my steps in.” Amy then shared that she has “actually put on weight”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Delbosq Childs (@amychilds1990)

‘I know that people are concerned’

Referring to the TikTok clip Amy continued: “Yes you saw me at an angle where my legs looked rather slim. I’ve always had slim legs and I know that people are concerned but it’s not even about that it’s the hate that I’m getting.

“The views got nearly 3.5 million views and it was all just so nasty. And these mums and these girls out there haven’t got anything nice to say. And I’ve always said if you haven’t got anything nice to say don’t say it all.”

Amy then declared that she is not “upset” about the situation but noted that “sometimes it’s a little bit too much”.

She received ‘nasty’ comments about the video (Credit: InstagramStory)

Amy supported by fans

She went on: “No wonder people in the public eye struggle with their mental health because you’ve got keyboard warriors attacking you constantly.”

Amy finished off her video and said: “Rant over I’m absolutely fine, I’m so so healthy, training loads so yeah.”

Amy’s followers flooded the comments section of the video – that was captioned “if you haven’t got anything nice to say don’t say it all” – with support.

One person said: “We love you Amy.” Someone else added: “Ignore the haters Amy, everyone that knows you knows how beautiful you are inside and out, love you xx.”

A third chimed in: “Concern is one thing…being ‘nasty’ is something else but it’s all on them – they’re projecting their own shallow, bitterness. You’ll never be right for someone so in the end just let them wallow in their hate. Block them and just keep the positive followers. They’re not worth it. Work on yourself, that’s all any of can do.”

Read more: ‘So rude!’ Amy Childs defended as star ‘unrecognisable’ following ‘extreme’ wedding weight loss

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