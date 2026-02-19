‘So rude!’ Amy Childs defended as star ‘unrecognisable’ following ‘extreme’ wedding weight loss

Amy Childs has shared a new picture of herself in a bikini, with followers commenting that she looks unrecognisable following her recent weight loss.

The TOWIE star is currently on holiday with fiancé Billy Delbosq and her four children. “O hey freckles,” she posted.

However, in the comments section, Amy was flooded with concerns over her weight. She recently revealed that she was losing weight for her wedding, which is taking place later this year. It was postponed due to her mother’s ill health last year.

However, despite admitting she’s a “work in progress” and is working on building muscle and gaining “healthy weight”, 35-year-old Amy faced criticism.

Amy Childs revealed that she’s embarked on a weight-loss plan ahead of her wedding (Credit: Splash News)

Amy Childs ‘unrecognisable’ after weight loss

One said: “Amy, you are so so beautiful but looking too malnourished. My concern is having just started following you from seeing you years ago,” said one. Another added: “Too thin! Too much Botox and fillers!”

A third commented: “It doesn’t look like her. What’s wrong?”

“There wasn’t anything wrong with you before, this is too extreme. Please get some help,” another urged.

However, other followers called out the comments, blasting them as “so rude.”.

ED! contacted Amy’s reps about fans’ concerns. They responded: “No comment.”

Amy said, after losing more weight than she wanted, she’s now in the process of building muscle and gaining ‘healthy weight’ (Credit: Instagram)

What has Amy Childs said about her weight loss?

Posting in January, Amy shared two dramatically different pictures of herself and revealed she has been on a pre-wedding health kick, but has lost more weight than she originally wanted.

She shared that she was being helped on her weight-loss journey, and gave her followers an update.

Amy said: “Can’t believe I’m uploading this picture but here goes. The journey so far. So I have to be honest with you all, I was overweight and unhappy. So I decided to lose weight.

“During that process, I battled with stress and lost a little more than I wanted. Now I am working with Jon [her personal trainer] to start phase 2!!”

She explained that the second phase will see her “increase muscle mass, gain healthy weight and become more toned”. She that she’s a “work in progress” and said: “Got to be honest I am finding this is harder than losing weight!”

‘Pure stress’

Speaking to OK! in May 2025, Amy addressed comments about her weight. She explained that stress due to her mum falling ill had led to her weight loss, and even caused the star to push back her wedding.

She shared: “People don’t know what is going on behind closed doors. I’m going through so much at the minute that the weight has fallen off me. I worry about my mum constantly.

“People think I’m not eating, but I do eat. To be honest, I do feel better when I’m a bit heavier than I am at the moment. There’s so much going on at the minute – it’s the result of pure stress.”

