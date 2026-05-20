Kelsey Parker has revealed how the police described her stillborn baby’s birth during an appearance on GMB today, describing it as “awful”.

Kelsey’s son, Phoenix, her first with her partner Will Lindsay, was stillborn at 39 weeks last June.

Kelsey was on the show (Credit: ITV)

Heartbroken Kelsey Parker on her stillborn baby’s birth

Appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning (Wednesday, May 20), Kelsey, who is the widow of the late Tom Parker, opened up about losing her baby boy last year.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, she explained how she went into natural labour at home and gave birth within seven minutes.

She added that she “knew straight away” that Phoenix had been “born sleeping”.

“We called the ambulance straight away, it took five minutes to come. It was like I was in a film. They came in and took him from me. I only got to hold him for five minutes. They then called the police. The police arrived – they said it was a crime scene,” she said.

Kelsey went on to say that she had to ask the police and paramedics to “calm down” because her two children were in the other room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

‘It was awful’

“Because there was no one present, no midwife, there was no handover. It was awful. My children were there, and because they’ve been through so much, I was like: ‘Can we just calm down?’,” she said.

Kelsey was then put in a maternity ward with other mothers who were delivering babies that weren’t stillborn, despite her pleading not to be.

She said that this was against protocol, made worse by the police presence.

“I had a police officer outside the hospital room,” she said.

Susanna then went on to say how Kelsey had wanted the birth to be filmed, and that video became proof that she hadn’t done something to the baby. This was her “evidence”.

“The hospital said: ‘I’m really sorry, but the paramedics had never seen a stillborn baby before’. I said, ‘That’s not my problem. I’m never going to get that time back ever. You stripped everything from me.’ The police took his blankets, everything,” she said.

Kelsey spoke out (Credit: ITV)

Police and hospital issue statements following Kelsey Parker’s heartbreak

In a statement to The Mirror, a hospital spokesperson said: “We are not able to comment on individual cases, but we would like to extend our deepest sympathies once again to Kelsey and her family for their loss.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We understand this was a deeply traumatic experience for Kelsey and Will, and our thoughts remain with them as they continue to grieve the loss of their son.

“We acknowledge that referring to the address as a crime scene was inappropriate, and that the family could and should have been treated in a more sensitive way. Learning has been implemented to prevent this from happening again. A detective inspector has offered to meet with the family alongside a child bereavement nurse and arrangements are ongoing for this to take place.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning Britain (@gmb)

Viewers ‘in floods of tears’ over Kelsey’s story

Viewers were left seriously affected by Kelsey’s story during this morning’s show. They expressed their sadness and anger over how she was treated.

“Well done for highlighting this terrible story, poor Kelsey Parker, as if that lass hasn’t been through enough already. Very brave lady!” one viewer said.

“Literally in floods of tears. How on earth could they treat Kelsey Parker like this?! Absolutely shameful, horrific actions by the ambulance, police & hospital staff,” another said.

“This broke my heart watching today. The strength it took to sit and tell the harrowing story had me in tears just imagining it. The lack of compassion is astounding,” a third wrote.

“This is so traumatic and heartbreaking, @being_kelsey, thank you for being so brave and sharing with us xxx,” another added.

Read more: ‘Absolutely horrendous and harrowing!’ Heartbroken Kelsey Parker on the care she received following stillbirth of son

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