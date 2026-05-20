Boyzone star Keith Duffy has opened up about the group’s final farewell shows next month in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

Last September, Boyzone announced they would be embarking on two stadium shows at the Emirates Stadium on June 5 and 6.

The chart-topping Irish group, who rose to fame in 1995, enjoyed huge chart success in the UK. Founding member Stephen Gately tragically died in 2009. However, the group — comprising Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shayne Lynch — continued to release new music in the years that followed.

The last time the four-piece performed together was in 2019 for their Thank You & Goodnight Tour.

Boyzone’s final shows take place in London next month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Keith Duffy teases Boyzone farewell London shows

Despite the concerts just weeks away, Keith revealed to ED!, on behalf of Zingo Bingo, their new online bingo brand with several music-themed bingo rooms, that rehearsals for the huge shows have yet to take place.

“To be honest with you, we haven’t even started rehearsals yet, and I’m feeling great about it,” he said while laughing.

However, it’s not something the 51-year-old is concerned about.

“At the end of the day, you know, I’m gigging all the time with Brian McFadden and Boyzlife, so I’m match-fit and ready to go,” he added.

“It’s been a long time since I performed with Boyzone, I think the last time was 2019. I’m really excited about getting back on stage with the boys, 33 years later after we started, it’s going to be very exciting. I’m glad that I’m as busy as I am with Boyzlife because it just makes me feel more confident about jumping on stage for the 60,000 people for these massive shows.”

Keith is recording new music with Boyzlife (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I absolutely love working with Brian’

Following Boyzone, Keith plans to keep performing with Brian McFadden as part of Boyzlife.

“I absolutely love working with Brian. In fact, he’s really helped bring my confidence up, because, unlike Boyzone, it’s the two of us carrying the show, and that gets you ready,” he said.

So far, the duo have released two studio albums. And according to Keith, more material is on its way.

“We’re writing and recording new music, too. Our new song is finished, and Radio 2 have been so good

to us, they’ve played our last four songs that we’ve written and recorded, and the fifth one that’s coming out soon, I think it’s our best work so far. It’s definitely the best song I’ve ever written,” he explained.

“I can’t wait to get back on stage with the boys, but I love what we’re doing with Boyzlife too.”

Read more: Concerns for Boyzone star Mikey Graham following huge announcement: ‘Hope he’s ok’

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