Fans of Boyzone are concerned for founding member Mikey Graham after the group announced a one-off show next year.

In 2019, the Irish boy band called it a day after embarking on their Thank You & Goodnight Tour. However, on Monday (September 30), Boyzone revealed they would be performing a concert in London at the Emirates Stadium next summer on June 6.

Initially, fans were disappointed after finding out other dates had not been announced, especially in their native Ireland. However, there have since been more concerns about Mikey…

Boyzone will perform a one-off show in London next year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Boyzone fans concerned for Mikey Graham

Since the show’s announcement, Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, and Shayne Lynch have been embarking on promo without Mikey present.

According to the promotional poster, Mikey is set to join the group next summer. However, no reason has been given for his absence, leaving their fanbase questioning the same thing.

“Where’s Mikey?” one user wrote, adding the crying face emoji.

“Where is Mickey? Surely if they were doing one last gig as a four he’d be with them promoting it. Something’s not quite right,” another person shared.

“Seriously like if Mikey is going to come back, include him in the promotion. There is no excuse not to do it another day instead of today. Something fishy, will Mikey really come back?” a third said.

“Not the same without Mikey. Hope he’s ok,” a fourth person shared.

Since March 2024, Mikey has not been present on his Instagram page. However, he did star in the Boyzone Sky documentary, No Matter What, earlier this year.

When do Boyzone tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Boyzone’s London show starts on Tuesday (October 7) at 9 am.

Fans will need to sign up by Monday at 4 pm for access. Following that, remaining tickets will also be on general sale on Friday (October 10).

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, Ronan Keating stated that the group will not be having a reunion and that there will be no new music. However, it has always been a dream for the group to play stadiums.

The show will instead commemorate their “farewell” in the way the group wants to do things.

