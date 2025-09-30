Fans of Boyzone are “gutted” after the Irish boyband announced a one-off stadium show in 2026 in London.

The chart-topping group, who rose to fame in 1995, enjoyed huge chart success in the UK. To date, they have achieved five number one albums and six chart-topping hits.

Founding member Stephen Gately tragically died in 2009. However, the group — comprising Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shayne Lynch — continued to release new music in the years that followed.

In 2019, Boyzone called it a day after embarking on their Thank You & Goodnight Tour. However, in a new update, it seems the group plans to hit the stage one more time…

Boyzone announce one-off 2026 London show

After Ronan teased Boyzone could be reuniting in 2026, he, alongside the group, have now announced they will perform a show at the Emirates Stadium next summer.

“We’re going to be sharing the stage once again for a world exclusive headline show at Emirates Stadium on Saturday 6th June 2026. Pre-sale starts on Tuesday 7th October at 9AM, sign up to our mailing list via the link in bio for access to tickets for our biggest show yet,” Boyzone shared on their official Instagram account.

“Remaining tickets will also be on general sale at 9AM on Friday 10th October.”

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast this morning, Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy and Shayne Lynch promoted the show.

During the interview, Ronan insisted that the announcement is not a reunion and that there will be no new music. However, it has always been a dream for the group to play stadiums.

The concert at Emirates Stadium will instead commemorate their “farewell” in the way the group wants to do things.

‘So disappointed’

Due to their huge audience, fans were not happy that the group would only be performing one single show.

“Only one show? Literally thought it was gonna be a tour,” one user wrote.

“So disappointed it’s not a tour, Emirates Stadium is too far away. Gutted,” another person shared.

“Ridiculous not doing an Ireland gig. Can’t believe they have forgotten where they came from. Been a fan since 1993. Just disgraceful,” a third expressed.

“Completely gutted that it’s not in Ireland!! My very first concert was Boyzone at the King’s Hall in Belfast! So sad that there isn’t a Dublin or Belfast show!!” a fourth said.

“Gutted this isn’t coming to Manchester. London just too far and too expensive for me,” a fifth fan remarked.

