Singer Ronan Keating teases that Boyzone will reunite in 2026 following their 2019 farewell concerts.

The Irish boyband, who released their debut album, Said And Done, in 1995, enjoyed huge chart success in the UK. To date, they have achieved five number one albums and six chart-topping hits.

Founding member Stephen Gately died in 2009. However, the group — made up of Ronan, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shayne Lynch — continued to release new music in the following years.

In 2019, Boyzone planned to call it a day after embarking on their Thank You & Goodnight Tour. However, it appears they are planning another comeback.

Ronan Keating teases Boyzone reunion

Earlier this year, Boyzone starred in their own Sky documentary, No Matter What. During an appearance on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show this morning (September 5), Ronan revealed the “reaction was unbelievable”.

“We’ve been talking about our story for the last 30 years, and we felt like maybe that was the end,” he added before teasing a Boyzone reunion.

“But over the last few weeks we’ve been chatting, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”

Following the sudden announcement, Scott gasped before asking: “Is that an exclusive Ronan?”

“Scott Mills, 2026 will be a great year for Boyzone,” he responded.

Since the interview, Boyzone’s official Instagram account have posted a cryptic post with the text, “The journey continues…”

Hinting at a tour, the caption said: “Sign up to the mailing list: https://www.seetickets.com/register/boyzone.”

As of this writing, no tour dates have been confirmed. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited.

‘Best news ever!’

“Christmas has come early,” one user wrote.

“What a Friday morning to wake up to. Screaming wow,” another person shared.

“Omg best news ever!” a third remarked.

“OMG .. What????? So excited,” a fourth said.

