Zoe Ball ‘lands major new role’ in BBC snub after missing out on Strictly job

Zoe Ball has reportedly landed a huge new role, just weeks after missing out on the Strictly hosting job.

The star, 55, has turned her back on the BBC with her new gig, according to reports.

Zoe has reportedly landed a new role (Credit: BBC)

Zoe Ball lands huge new role after Strictly snub

Zoe, who quit her BBC Radio 2 role at the end of last year, has seemingly turned her back on the BBC with her new role, according to reports.

The star is reportedly set to join rival radio station, Greatest Hits Radio, following in the footsteps of former BBC employees Simon Mayo and Ken Bruce.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed: “Greatest Hits have wanted her for a while and as soon as Zoe found out about not getting the Strictly job, she decided to take it.”

The star is moving away from the BBC (Credit: Cover Images)

Zoe’s new role

The source then continued.

“She absolutely loves being a radio presenter, and after stepping away from her BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show a year ago, she took time to think about what she wanted,” they said.

“She knows so many people at the commercial station and can’t wait to get started. She is due to join the station this autumn,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Zoe’s representatives for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley (@digitpod)

Zoe Ball in Strictly snub

Last month, Zoe revealed that she’d missed out on the Strictly hosting gig.

The star didn’t manage to land the role, despite her long history with Strictly. Between 2011 and 2021, Zoe was the main host of Strictly spin-off, It Takes Two. She was also a contestant on the third series of the show back in 2005.

Speaking about the Strictly snub on her podcast, Dig It, with Jo Whiley she said: “I didn’t get it, but it’s OK.

“I have worked through the seven stages of grief and rejection over the last couple of days,” she then continued.

However, she assured listeners at the time that the show is in “safe hands”.

“Our new hosts are going to be fabulous,” she said.

The new hosts were later revealed to be Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe.

Read more: ‘She legged it’: Zoe Ball’s heartbreak over late mum walking out on her aged 2 but how they managed to reconcile before her tragic death

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