‘I was struggling to get through a show’: Zoe Ball fights back tears as she reveals ‘crippling anxiety’ and panic attacks battle

Former radio star Zoe Ball has opened up about her experience battling anxiety in a candid and tearful new chat.

Zoe, who has faced a string of heartbreaking experiences in the public eye, admitted that it caused her to struggle at work as a radio host.

The former BBC Radio 2 presenter has previously been open about her grief journey as she revealed in April 2024 that her mother had died following a brave battle with cancer.

Now, she is emotionally opening up again.

Zoe has opened up about her anxiety struggle (Credit: Dig it with Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball / Youtube)

Zoe Ball shares emotional insight into her anxiety battle

Zoe discussed understanding anxiety in a chat with her friend Jo Whiley on a special edition of their podcast Dig It, which featured a conversation with mental health expert Owen O’Kane.

She detailed: “For me personally I’ve always been very laid back. I worry about the regular things. But I started to have panic attacks and I think it was from grief, because that’s when it started for me.

“And then along came perimenopause as well and then I started to have crippling anxiety to the point where I was struggling to work or get through a show. It’s so… crippling is the word.”

Zoe admitted that during this struggle, she was unsure of where to turn: “I just didn’t really know where to go with it. You go to the doctor and it was that feeling of when you’re in it, not being able to get out of it.”

She added: “I’ve come out of it, I’ve learned a lot about it. I’ve had some brilliant help from some great people along the way.”

Zoe opens up about managing anxiety and panic attacks

When a clip of the conversation was shared to social media, Zoe showed up in the comments with her own words of support for those who could relate.

She also discussed how she got through her battle with anxiety and panic attacks.

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She mentioned medication, stating: “I did take them for a couple of years. A low dose of sertraline. Via my doctor. Not on them anymore. Talk to your GP. I appreciate everyone has a very different experience.”

Zoe could be seen fighting back tears as mental health expert Owen O’Kane offered his own advice during the conversation.

Zoe has got candid about her emotions (Credit: Brett D.Cove)

Former radio star Zoe fights back tears in emotional chat

He reassured her: “It’s a transitional phase in life, things are happening. Kids are leaving home, elderly parents. We are moving toward the latter stages of our lives. We are letting go of being younger, we are letting go of old experiences or letting go of relationships.

“We’re letting go of people we’ve lost. It’s never one thing so of course how could we not be anxious in these periods?”

Zoe tearfully replied: “Honestly, Owen, I have to say, I actually feel quite emotional listening to you today because I’m just thinking about all the situations and all the people I know who would be really helped by hearing you speak.”

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