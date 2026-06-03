Jake Quickenden confirms split from wife Sophie as he reveals real reason in emotional statement

Jake Quickenden has confirmed why he and his wife Sophie have split in an emotional statement.

Jake, 37, who regularly appears as a presenter on This Morning, shares two children — sons Leo, five, and Kit, one — with Sophie, whom he married in 2022.

He is also a stepson to Sophie’s oldest son, Freddie, 11, whom she had through a previous relationship.

Last month, reports suggested that Jake and Sophie had “ended their marriage” but “remain incredibly amicable”. At the time, the pair didn’t confirm the news until yesterday (June 2).

Jake and Sophie confirmed their split last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jake Quickenden reveals why he and wife Sophie have split

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday night, Jake shared a wholesome group family photo with Sophie and their kids.

Within his caption, the former X Factor star opened up about his personal life and why he and his wife has decided to seperate.

“Thought maybe I should tell you what’s going on right now,” he wrote.

“Me and Sophie have unfortunately separated it’s been a few months now, tried to keep it private for us to come to terms with it and navigate it properly, while it also involves our beautiful children. But sometimes things are taken out of our hands, I guess it’s kinda hypocritical from my side, sharing my life on social media but then wanting privacy in a super hard moment. But we did just want to deal with it together.”

He continued: “Firstly Sophie is an amazing person and Mother and we shared some very special moments together that I will always cherish, we have beautiful children together and they will always come first, I have respect and love for her and I want her to succeed in everything she does, I will always have her back, unfortunately as a couple we just grew apart and it became hard to function together, I hope we both find our happiness, I know we both deserve that, many times in breakups people expect a huge reason, this isn’t like that it’s two people growing apart and realising that happiness rests its head somewhere else.”

‘Please be kind to both parties’

Jake said his priority right now is “concentrating on the boys, co-parenting in a healthy loving way which I know we will 100% be able to do because we are already doing that”.

He mentioned that “when the dust settles, we will be popping round to each others for a brew to chat about the kids”.

Jake shared he wants “nothing but the best for Sophie” but admitted it’s been “a tough few months” for then, urging others to “please be kind to both parties”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

‘So sad to hear this’

Jake’s followers rushed to the comments to offer their support for him and Sophie.

“Sending you both so much love!!! Those boys are SO lucky to have such devoted and caring parents!” one user wrote.

“Sad to hear this but you are both fantastic parents and that bond you have together with your boys will continue. Sending you lots of love x,” another person shared.

“Wishing you both the best,” a third remarked.

Read more: Jake Quickenden issues direct five-word statement to wife Sophie as she enjoys weekend away with sons following ‘split’

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