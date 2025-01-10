Jake Quickenden welcomes second baby and shares adorable video and beautiful name

X Factor and I’m A Celeb star Jake Quickenden has welcomed a second baby with his wife Sophie Church.

He shared the joyous news on social media, with an adorable video of the tot’s arrival for fans.

Jake Quickenden has welcomed baby number 2 with wife Sophie (Credit: Cover Images)

The 36-year-old already shares three-year-old Leo Oliver Quickenden with wife of two years, Sophie Church, and is also stepdad to Sophie’s 10-year-old son, Freddie. Now the two lucky boys are both big brothers!

Jake Quickenden welcomes baby boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

He wrote: “Welcome to world little one. Kit Quickenden 6lb 13oz.

“Born 08/01/25 – As a dad I just want to say Sophie was incredible, thank you for delivering Kit and being so amazing.”

In the clip, baby Kit is wrapped in a white towel and is wearing a blue knitted hat, while being held by 31-year-old mum Sophie. Then we see her breastfeeding the little one while munching on some toast, before the duo fawn over the bundle of joy.

The video also includes moments where Jake is holding onto his newborn with his shirt off for some vital skin-to-skin contact.

Jake and Sophie first announced baby number two on their Instagrams back in July. Although, the announcement came just a few months after he shut down pregnancy rumours about Sophie in the spring.

The couple posted an emotional video montage showing first Sophie surprising Jake with the news, and then the two of them sharing it with their various loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Quickenden (@jakequickenden)

“WE HAVE NEWS…. soon to be five.” They captioned the video, “We can finally let you know after a long time trying we are gonna bring another bundle of joy into the world .We are super excited. Can’t wait to live off 2 hours sleep again.”

In a recent interview, Jake reflected on life as a parent, saying: “We do the whole baby thing together. We just try and support each other as much as possible. I think we’ve got a really strong relationship in that way.”

He continued: “You come up against so many different hurdles – I’m more worried than I ever thought I could be. I’m worried about everything. You have to expect that and expect that you’re going to be worrying till he’s 18 and then you’ll probably still worry.”

We’re sure Jake will use the experience he now has under his belt with son Leo, after admitting he shed ‘tears’ and felt ‘frustration’ during the steep learning curve after becoming a dad for the first time.

Jake defended wife Sophie over her reaction to gender reveal

The 35-year-old had to defend his partner Sophie, after she appeared ‘disappointed’ when she discovered they were having another boy.

When the couple sat down for their gender reveal, where Freddie and Leo joined them, she asked immediately after: “Where are all the girls at?”

But Jake told viewers on ITV’s Lorraine it was all ‘really fun’ after backlash from fans.

He said: “It was really strange because I watched the video and thought it was really fun. She was laughing throughout. I am a boy dad, I grew up with two brothers so I’m so used to having boys so for me it was either or.”

But I think Sophie having two boys already, she might have set her mind on maybe having a girl.

“She might have been a little bit like ‘Oh I wish…’ because she’s never had that. She wrote on her Instagram that it wasn’t about going shopping or anything.

“But it was more about being there for the birth of her baby and picking a wedding dress for her. That’s what she’s envisioned.”

Jake added: “People are always gonna have an opinion. Sophie and myself are never not grateful. I cannot wait to be a dad again to another beautiful little boy, as long as he’s healthy and everything goes all right with Soph. People are bound to have an opinion just because she seemed a little disappointed that it wasn’t a girl.”

Read More: Jake Quickenden shares ADHD diagnosis after ‘always thinking he had it’

Share your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.