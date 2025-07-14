Strictly’s Shirley Ballas teases new project that’s ‘even bigger’ than dance show

After her controversial engagement split and stalking ordeal, it looks like the dog days are over for Strictly’s Shirley Ballas. The lauded judge spilled the beans on a new project during an appearance on This Morning.

Shirley, who serves as Strictly Come Dancing‘s head judge, appeared on the morning show today (July 14) with a surprise announcement – she is looking for a new dog to star in Coronation Street.

With her own pooch Charlie in tow, Shirley announced Pup Idol – a This Morning-run competition that could lead to your pup stepping onto those iconic cobbles.

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas was joined by Charlie on This Morning. (ITV)

Strictly’s Shirley Ballas announces ‘Pup Idol’

Shirley spoke to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, saying: “Charlie and I will be looking for the next pup idol and this is going to be maybe be even bigger than Strictly, and I’m very excited to find out which little pet is going to be coming on the show.”

Per the ITV website, the television personality will be searching for dogs with “charisma, charm, and plenty of tail-wagging personality”.

Shirley then went on to emphasise some of the other characteristics their ideal candidate will have.

“Good behaviour, we’re looking for something with really good temperament, loving, kind, caring,” she said. “Well groomed… And not easily distracted on TV sets, and maybe some good little tricks would be nice.”

Ben then chimed in, adding: “So it’s a This Morning competition and generally looking for any of our viewers who think their dog could be a TV superstar.”

Additionally, Shirley was asked whether the dog would be on Coronation Street. She replied: “Yes. They’ll be taking a walk through the cobbles so we really need it to be fabulous.”

Jodie Prenger will be joining Shirley Ballas on the judging panel. (ITV)

Who will be joining Ballas on the judging panel?

However, Shirley won’t be judging this fabulousness alone.

Jodie Prenger, who plays fan-favourite Corrie character Glenda Shuttleworth, and vet Dr Scott Miller, will both join her on the judging panel.

Nominations for contestants are now open.

The live final is being staged in the This Morning studio in September. The winner will be decided by a public vote.

Charlie stole the show. (ITV)

Ballas spills the beans on Strictly

Later during the show, the presenters pressed Shirley about the upcoming series of Strictly.

“What I can tell you is, we have two fabulous professionals coming and joining the show,” she revealed.

“They are amazing really. We’ve got some little changes there that you’re going to be really surprised about, every year they make those few little changes and it’s really, really, really amazing. We’ve got a cast – I know I say it every year – but we’ve got a cast of all casts, it’s really going to be absolutely off the charts.”

