Star of Strictly Shirley Ballas has opened up for the first time since her stalker was given a 20-month suspended prison sentence last month.

The talent show judge, 64, received an endless number of messages from 37-year-old Kyle Shaw. However, she wasn’t the only one targeted. Her friends, family, and colleagues also received threats over six years after Kyle believed Shirley’s late brother, David Rich, was his father.

In 2004, David died by suicide, which Kyle blamed her for.

Shirley Ballas more ‘vigilant’ following stalker ordeal

In an interview with The Times, Shirley opened up about the horrific stalking ordeal.

“It was message after message. ‘He died because of you.’ It made you feel like you committed murder,” she said.

Shirley’s mother, Audrey, 88, was massively affected. In 2021, she moved into Shirley’s London home as a safety precaution.

Shirley was concerned that her mother would be “followed around the supermarket”. She added: “It makes you more vigilant. We’ve got extra security everywhere we go now.”

“You don’t even put your trash outside your front door unless you’re looking left and right. I’d never go down the street with earpods blocking out sound. I’ve stopped using public transport,” Shirley continued.

Kyle is unable to contact Shirley, her niece, Mary, her mother, and her ex-partner, Danny Taylor, 51, whom she split from in November 2024, due to receiving a lifetime restraining order against them.

‘I feel nervous in everything that I do’

Shirley said she hopes Kyle “realises the psychological effect he’s had” while also wishing her peace.

She insisted she doesn’t “wish anyone ill will”, stating he has “apologised for the stress he caused”, which is “good enough” for her.

As Shirley continues to navigate an in-demand career, she admitted she feels “nervous in everything that I do – going on television, giving lessons”.

She continued: “When I’m on my own and have my thoughts running through my head then it’s more difficult. I’m better when I’m busy. Just keep moving.”

