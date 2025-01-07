Strictly star Shirley Ballas‘ six-year stalking ordeal has been revealed after a man was charged.

A 37-year-old man has been accused of sending messages to the 64-year-old talent show judge from 2017 to 2023.

He allegedly appeared at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court in Bootle, Merseyside, last week where he was charged with stalking. He also received a separate charge of possessing cannabis.

‘Distress’ caused by Shirley Ballas’ stalker

The charge alleged that the man “pursued a course of conduct, namely sending messages online, which amounted to stalking”. Consequently, this caused Shirley “serious alarm or distress” and “had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities”.

The case came five months after she called the police after seeing a man taking pictures of her car and home. Shirley also said he “lunged” at her. Investigating officers confiscated his phone and computer.

“‘I like to be kind of like a free bird, but we’re coming into times now where you have to be more ­vigilant of yourself,” Shirley expressed.

She added: “You’re upping your level of alarms. And I always tell my mum: ‘I’m here, I’ve arrived.’ I wouldn’t bother normally but it’s become a thing that we do.”

The BBC’s care has been ‘fantastic’

During this difficult time for Shirley, she insisted the BBC’s duty of care towards her “has been 1,000%” and “fantastic”.

“So, in some of these instances, when it was difficult — this stalker came from the North of England — I had somebody walking me from the hotel. They checked in on me to make sure that I was okay. I just felt very well protected,” she said.

The 37-year-old man suffers from mental health issues and was said to not be fit enough to enter a plea.

Prosecutor Angela Conlan said he is “under the care of the Wirral mental health”. He was bailed to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on January 31 where he is not allowed to “contact or approach Shirley Ballas or by any means including social media”.

He is also not allowed to enter London, where Shirley resides.

