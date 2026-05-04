The ‘real’ reason Gabby Allen is no longer friends with Dan Osborne and why her relationship with Love Islander Casey O’Gorman broke down

Celebs Go Dating is back on our screens, and among the famous faces stepping into the agency is Love Island favourite Gabby Allen.

Known for her honesty and no-nonsense approach to relationships, Gabby is once again putting her love life in the spotlight—this time hoping the experts can help her finally find something that lasts.

For viewers who recognise her from past reality TV hits, this isn’t her first attempt at finding romance on screen. But with a new chapter ahead, there’s growing curiosity around who Gabby really is beyond the villa—and whether this latest experience could lead to something more meaningful.

Gabby lives in London now (Credit: YouTube)

Who is Gabby Allen? And where does she live?

Gabby Allen is a television personality and fitness instructor, originally from Liverpool. Born on February 6th 1992, she is now 34 years old.

While her roots are firmly in the North West, Gabby has since made a big move to London. She now lives in a stylish South London flat, which regularly features on her social media—and it’s clear she’s embraced city life.

Gabby and Casey broke up after winning the show (Credit: YouTube)

Who was Gabby Allen with on Love Island?

Gabby is one of a select group of contestants to appear on Love Island twice. She first entered the villa in 2017 during the show’s third series, where she coupled up with Marcel Somerville. The pair made it all the way to the final, finishing in fourth place.

Years later, she returned for the All Stars series in 2025, this time coupling up with Casey O’Gorman. The duo went on to win the series, but their relationship didn’t continue once filming wrapped.

Speaking on Joe Baggs’ Not My Bagg podcast, Gabby revealed that things simply didn’t work outside the villa.

She said: “One night he was like ‘Are you happy?’ and I was like ‘no’. He agreed. It was because it just wasn’t working.

“You only have that time when you’re together in the villa to see if you really like each other. But let’s just say when we came out we were just in different places in our lives.”

She has appeared on a few TV shows (Credit: YouTube)

Was Gabby Allen on Who Dares Wins?

Since her first Love Island appearance, Gabby has built a steady TV career. Most recently, she took on one of her toughest challenges yet on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Earlier this year, she emerged as a joint winner alongside Dani Dyer and Emily Seebohm—proving both her physical and mental resilience.

Reflecting on the experience, Gabby admitted it taught her a lot about staying calm under pressure.

“I learned composure. I’m reactive, and instead of reacting, learning to respond. Not everything will go your way, but you can control how you handle it.”

She also revealed that water-based challenges pushed her to her limits.

“I panic in water. The ladder challenge was about composure. Running across it was not the technique. the postman walk across the crater was terrifying. I was exhausted and my cortisol was through the roof. Fear is harder than physical pain.”

Gabby has not spoken about her break-up with Brandon (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Gabby and Brandon split?

Gabby was previously in a long-term relationship with Ex On The Beach star Brandon Myers, with the pair together for more than three years before splitting in 2023.

Neither spoke publicly about the breakup, but it’s widely believed they simply grew apart. Fans first noticed something had changed when Gabby stopped sharing updates about their relationship online, having previously described herself as “loved up”.

Who is Gabby dating now?

At present, Gabby is single—which is exactly why she’s signed up for Celebs Go Dating.

Ahead of the show, she opened up about the challenges of meeting someone new and her determination not to rush into anything.

“It’s ver hard. I actually think it’s quite difficult to meet people. I think it’s a case of patience, I suppose. To make sure it’s the right person.

“I’m not just going to fall into something just because it’s the next best thing that comes along. It needs to be right. I’m ready to be with somebody properly and build a life with them.”

Dan and Gabby were on the same series of CBB (Credit: YouTube)

Did Gabby Allen date Dan Osborne before Celebs Go Dating?

After her split from Marcel, Gabby found herself at the centre of headlines linking her to Dan Osborne, who was reportedly going through a difficult time in his marriage to Jacqueline Jossa.

Reports at the time suggested flirty messages had been discovered, although both Gabby and Dan insisted nothing inappropriate had happened.

Looking back, Gabby has made it clear she has moved on from the situation. According to Closer, she explained that they were no longer friends.

“I’m so far removed from that situation now. It’s mad that people would even bring it up. I mean me and Dan were just mates. But we weren’t that good of mates for it to warrant continuing a friendship.

“It was a long time ago, and we knew each other for a short amount of time. That was it. I feel like everybody’s moved on, and I hope things are good with them.”

Gabby is now a fitness instructor (Credit: YouTube)

Where can I find Celebs Go Dating Gabby Allen’s workout routines online?

Away from TV, Gabby has carved out a successful fitness career. Her workouts are widely accessible, making it easy for fans to follow along.

She is one of the main trainers on the Fiit App, where she offers structured routines focused on cardio and strength training that can be done anywhere.

Gabby also regularly shares shorter workout sessions across her social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok.

What nutrition plans does Gabby Allen recommend for weight loss?

Gabby’s take on nutrition is outlined in her book, Shape Up with Gabby Allen: Fast Food + Dynamic Workouts.

Her philosophy centres on balance and sustainability rather than restriction. She encourages high-protein, vegetable-rich meals that are low in refined carbohydrates and sugars, aiming to support fat loss while building strength.

Read more: Coleen Nolan tries sex toys in upcoming Celebs Go Dating series as she opens up about sex life: ‘I’m gagging for it!’