Celebs Go Dating star David Potts’ secret to rapid four-stone weight loss and why he rarely wears trousers

David Potts is returning to Celebs Go Dating tonight (May 4) for another round after first signing up to the show back in 2019.

Since his first appearance, David has remained a regular face on television, emerging on many household-name programmes.

David has also undergone a physical transformation recently, keeping him in the headlines. Here, we take a look at his evolving career, his weight loss, personal life and more.

David Potts has signed up to Celebs Go Dating again (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is David Potts? How old is he?

David Potts is a British television personality, reality star and presenter. He was born in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on 5 May 1993, making him 32 years old.

In his early 20s, David began working as a holiday rep in Ibiza and Magaluf.

In 2016, he was scouted by TV producers for the ITV series Ibiza Weekender and joined the show in the fifth series. He quickly became a favourite with viewers, remaining on the show until it ended in 2020 after Series 6 in 2020.

Meanwhile, in 2019, David made his first appearance on Celebs Go Dating. However, it wasn’t his first shot at a dating show. That same year, he starred in a celebrity episode of Dinner Date.

What is he doing now?

In 2024, David signed up for the 24th series of Celebrity Big Brother and was crowned the winner. The line-up featured the likes of Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin, presenter and author Ferne Britton and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh.

Since his win, David has continued to work for ITV and regularly appears as a presenter on Good Morning Britain and This Morning.

David Potts weight loss

Recently, David has undergone a huge weight loss transformation and documented his progress with fans.

In January, David initially announced he had lost 2 and a half stone while sharing a before-and-after snapshot. In another update soon after, he announced he had lost a further two stone, declaring: “4 STONE DOWN BABY”, adding: “It has not been easy with my busy schedule but I’m making it work the best I can.”

His followers were stunned by the results, causing many to ask how he shed the weight so rapidly. In an Instagram Q&A, David revealed he had been working with a personal trainer since last October.

“It’s not easy at all and I’ve had a very busy schedule and other things on recently so it’s kinda been put on the back burner, but I’ve still maintained and I haven’t gained which is a big win for me,” he said in March.

David said he hopes to lose another six stone and revealed he made huge changes to his diet.

“Also, I’ve just given up binge eating and spending £40 a day in Tesco on snacks,” he explained.

Previously, he opened up about how many calories he eats in a day.

“I’m no dietitian or PT, but I try and go to the gym 6 days a week and eat 1700 calories!” he said.

“Then one day I do zero exercise and eat whatever the F I want! It seems to be working for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID POTTS (@davidpottsx)

Why does David Potts not wear trousers?

David has been notoriously known not to wear trousers. While many might think it’s down to him making a fashion statement, it’s actually not.

During a 2024 interview with OK!, David’s Ibiza Weekender co-star, Tasha Kiran, revealed the real reason for showing off his legs.

“Since I’ve known him, always! He says he gets too hot in them,” she said.

Tasha continued: “Here’s a funny story. We were once flying back from Ibiza after filming and he didn’t have any trousers on, just his usual short shorts.

“We’re about to get on the plane and they won’t let him board. They’re like: ‘You can’t get on the plane like that, you’ve got to put some trousers on. So then he had to go into my suitcase and put my leggings on! It was so hilarious.”

However, since losing weight, David has been known to rock a pair of trousers. In January, he even made a point of it, captioning a photo: “TROUSERS… What are you doing here?”

David has never been married (Credit: Splashnews.com)

David Potts wife

David is not married and does not have a wife. He identifies as gay. However, he admitted on Celebrity Big Brother that he had girlfriends before coming out.

While speaking to Fern Britton, David opened up about being bullied in his early teens.

“The bullying started in year 8, because when I was in year 7, going into high school. My older brother was in year 11, so it didn’t really happen then,” he said.

Fern asked: “And you were 11, 12 – did you know you were gay?”

David replied: “I knew there was something different at that stage, I mean, I was like 12, so I didn’t know a hundred percent what it was, but I just knew it was different because I did have girlfriends and stuff, when I knew deep down that it wasn’t true.”

Once David finished secondary school, he “came out and told everyone”.

After telling his mum, she reassured him that everything was fine. However, David was “scared” about his father’s reaction.

“I could just hear my dad walking up the stairs and I remember I was sat in my bedroom on my bed and I was so scared,” he admitted.

“He was like are you alright? And I was like yeah are you, and he was like oh your mum’s just told me what you had a discussion with her about earlier, and he went, you don’t need to worry, it’s not gonna change a single thing and then he gave me a hug.”

Are David Potts and Luke still together?

During his first appearance on Celebs Go Dating, David got to know a 23-year-old from Cardiff named Luke, and later became an item.

However, their relationship didn’t last long, with Luke confirming they were no longer together.

“It was very difficult to maintain a relationship when the only time you see each other is in front of the camera. We couldn’t grow organically, because we were never allowed to speak to each other outside of the show,” he told Reality Titbit.

However, he said they remained friends.

“Tenerife was amazing and me and David are still in contact. But I’d consider David a close friend above anything else,” Luke continued.

Read more: Coleen Nolan admits she’s ‘gagging for it’ as she tries sex toys in racy Celebs Go Dating scenes: ‘I’m a horny devil’

Celebs Go Dating starts on Monday, May 4 on E4 at 9pm