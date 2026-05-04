Virgin Island’s Marianne Banda shares love life update as she reveals identical twin shares her sex struggles

Virgin Island star Marianne Banda has opened up about her love life after the show — revealing she’s now dating and feeling “way less anxiety” — while also sharing how her journey has helped her identical twin sister navigate similar struggles.

The 26 year old, who appears on Virgin Island, said that both she and her twin Olivia have had a “tough time” when it comes to sex and relationships.

And she’s said their shared experiences growing up in South Africa have shaped their outlook on intimacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marianne Banda (@mariannebanda)

Virgin Island star Marianne Banda on dating after the show

Six months on from filming in Croatia, Marianne revealed she’s started putting herself out there romantically. And it’s been a big shift from how she felt before.

She told Metro: “I’ve been on a couple dates. Often it’s been really nice, and I’ve felt way less anxiety, and I haven’t shut down. It’s been such a great peace of mind.”

The change comes after she signed up to the Channel 4 show to work through the barriers she had built around intimacy.

Marianne has passed tips from the island onto her identical twin (Credit: Channel 4)

Marianne’s identical twin shares same struggles

However, Marianne’s experience isn’t unique within her own family.

Her identical twin sister Olivia has faced similar challenges when it comes to sex and relationships. And that’s something Marianne said stems from their shared upbringing.

“My twin has the same… things. She also found that me on the show has helped her. We’re very close, we talk about sex. She knows 99% of everything about me. She was like: ‘You have to tell me everything. Take all the right notes, list all the things from the workshop that will help me.’ That’s helped her with the shame aspect and wanting to embody her sexuality. Because she’s had a tough time too.”

Marianne’s never got past ‘making out’ before the show (Credit: Channel 4)

‘I didn’t know who I was’

Growing up in South Africa, Marianne said she often felt out of place, which impacted her confidence and relationship with intimacy.

“I wasn’t black enough, I wasn’t white enough, I didn’t know who I was. I knew from a young age I had opportunities to sleep with people. But I had a gut feeling, this is going to negatively impact me,” she said.

Meeting her fellow contestants on the show also brought some of those feelings back, as she realised she was the only person of colour in the 2026 cast.

Despite that, she stayed. And said being part of the Virgin Island season 2 cast has not only helped her, but also her twin.

Read more: Virgin Island star Ed’s struggles with Poland Syndrome disability

Virgin Island airs Monday and Tuesday at 9pm on Channel 4.

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