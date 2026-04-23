Meet the Virgin Island season 2 cast: From ‘Grade A virgin’ and disabled man with limb difference to gardener with premature ejaculation fear

Virgin Island is back for season 2, and it’s finally time to meet the brave new cast members putting their most intimate fears on the line.

When the Channel 4 show returns on Monday (April 27), 12 young people will arrive hoping to tackle deep-rooted intimacy anxiety. With many admitting they’re terrified of touch, viewers are already asking: will anyone fall in love, fall into bed – or even lose their virginity?

Channel 4 promises “remarkable” and “life-changing” results. And judging by the emotional confessions already shared, this series could be the most revealing yet…

So, without further ado, here are the hopefuls ready to confront their deepest fears.

Data analyst Alex is hoping to overcome his issues surrounding intimacy (Credit: Channel 4)

Cast of Virgin Island season 2: Alex, 28, from Exeter

Alex is smart and independent and has had girlfriends. However, anxiety has cast a long shadow over his ability to get close to someone.

Sex was a taboo subject growing up, and he still struggles to talk about it. When he’s tried before, he describes “panic, a racing heart and a desperate need to escape the situation”.

Best memory from the show: “The erotic storytelling workshop. And watching everyone go from shame and awkwardness to sharing fantasies with humour and confidence. It still makes me laugh.”

Bertie calls himself a ‘Grade A virgin’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Bertie, 24, from Taunton

Bertie openly calls himself a “Grade A virgin”. He’s never even kissed anyone and fears intimacy will feel overwhelming.

Struggling with low self-esteem and body confidence, he worries he could reach middle age without ever experiencing a relationship.

Biggest challenge on the show: “I struggled with confidence and had no idea how to approach dating, so I’d convinced myself I’d be single forever. After watching series one, I applied to build self-confidence and learn practical skills around dating and intimacy.”

Callum has never been kissed (Credit: Channel 4)

Callum, 21, from Preston

Callum lives a solitary life after losing his dad two years ago. He spends most of his time gaming and has never been kissed.

Despite being told he’s good-looking, he says people are shocked he’s still a virgin.

Why he signed up for Virgin Island: “I wanted to change more than my virgin label. I wanted to shift my mindset, get motivated, and start living more fully. I’d been spending too much time alone in my room gaming and I knew I needed help to break that pattern.”

Ed was born with a limb difference (Credit: Channel 4)

Cast of Virgin Island season 2: Ed, 27, from Staffs

Ed was born with a limb difference and has scars from multiple surgeries.

He fears rejection, worrying women will see him as “weird or gross”. With no conversations about sex growing up, he now feels increasingly isolated.

Biggest challenge of the series: “Having no way to avoid difficult situations – emotionally or physically – and having to face them head on. Especially where my disability made things harder.”

Ellen is looking for a total transformation (Credit: Channel 4)

Cast of Virgin Island season 2: Ellen, 35, Hayward’s Heath

Ellen has never gone beyond kissing and struggles with anxiety around touch and intimacy.

As a gay woman, she wants to learn how to build romantic connections without fear and feel at ease in her body.

Why she applied: “I applied after watching series one and realising the kind of therapy on the show actually existed. I’d felt alone and embarrassed about my anxiety around sex and intimacy, and I wanted support to build confidence in my sexuality and finally feel comfortable giving and receiving pleasure.”

Jason struggles to even speak to women (Credit: Channel 4)

Jason, 26, from Manchester

Jason admits he struggles to even talk to women, fearing he’ll end up alone forever.

Why he applied: “I didn’t apply myself – my friends applied to it but I decided to go with it after watching a few episodes. I honestly didn’t know what I’d hope to get out of the experience beyond vague ideas of improving my confidence with women.”

Religious Joy suffers from guilt and shame when it comes to sex (Credit: Channel 4)

Joy, 22, from Falmouth

Joy is battling religious shame and vaginismus, which has impacted past attempts at intimacy.

Why she applied for Virgin Island season 2: “Despite having a vaginismus diagnosis for years, I had only made minimal progress and was starting to lose hope of ever being healed. Deep down, I think I knew I needed the expert help and was just hiding behind the humour of it all.

Biggest challenge: “The biggest challenge for me was battling feelings of shame throughout the retreat, which were almost debilitating at times. The purity culture I was raised in does not allow for sexual experiences outside of the heterosexual marriage mould (even if the end goal of that exploration is primarily to insert a tampon). I am so grateful for the other contributors, for Ilil’s therapeutic approach and for the attentive welfare team, all helping me feel supported and safe as I navigated this sensitive issue.”

Katie was bullied over her looks (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island season 2 cast: Katie, 22, from Peterborough

Katie’s confidence was shattered by bullying, leaving her desperate for love but struggling with self-worth.

Biggest challenge of Virgin Island: “The biggest challenge I faced on the island was probably holding myself back from all of the 1-1 therapy sessions. My anxiety and worries stood out massively when it came to these sessions, which made me not get as much out of these 1-1s as I could have. I definitely got more out of the workshops and practice with the group members.”

Marianne’s never got past ‘making out’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island cast: Marianne, 26, from London

Marianne can attract partners but freezes when intimacy deepens, describing “such fear and distrust”.

Why she signed up: “Living with ADHD, I work very hard to take care of my mental health and to work through personal challenges. But I’ve always felt that, when it comes to certain aspects of physical intimacy, there’s a wall I haven’t been able to get past. Even though I understand why I am the way I am, I’ve struggled to figure out how to move forward. That’s why Virgin Island felt like an opportunity worth exploring. I hoped it might help me feel more free by allowing me to show up for myself in a new way and face these challenges in a genuinely safe and supportive environment.”

Biggest challenge: “I have ADHD, and with it comes a lot of challenges. One of the biggest challenges on the island was having to adjust to a new routine and constantly deal with unexpected changes throughout the day in such an emotionally charged environment. I had to constantly check in and figure out if I truly felt like a boundary had been crossed or if it was just my ADHD brain trying to dissociate because I was overwhelmed. With that came a lot of mental exhaustion because it is intense therapy.”

Millie feels like she’s broken (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island season 2 cast: Millie, 22, from Dudley

Millie admits she feels “broken” after avoiding intimacy for years.

She said: “I want the old Millie back, the one who didn’t hold back or care what anyone thought.”

Why she applied: “I applied to be on Virgin Island to find peace and overcome personal challenges. After three years at university, and avoiding romantic opportunities, I feared losing myself and being alone forever. I knew I had unresolved issues that needed addressing to progress in life and of course to have great sex. I hoped to come away from the from therapy confident, carefree, knowledgeable about female anatomy. And overall accepting of myself.”

Tegan’s fed up of being in the friend zone (Credit: Channel 4)

Tegan, 25, from Glasgow

Tegan says she’s stuck in the friend zone and wants to build sexual confidence.

Why she applied: “I decided to apply to Virgin Island because I was feeling like I was succeeding in every part of my life aside from my romantic and sexual life. I have a steady job and my own home. But I had never got past the first date or done anything more than kiss someone drunk in a nightclub. I lacked a lot of self-confidence. And I was lacking any sort of experience with sexual intimacy. So I was afraid of not knowing what I was doing in the bedroom. I hoped that I would gain more self confidence in talking to women and learning skills that would help my confidence when a relationship would eventually advance to the bedroom.”

Will had a fear of premature ejaculation (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island cast: Will, 30, from Solihull

Will is confident socially but struggles with intimacy, fearing premature ejaculation could affect relationships.

Why he applied: “My friend sent me the application and I thought, well, what’s the worst that can happen? I have had a fear of premature ejaculation for a long time and hoped this was something the therapists may be able to help me with.”

Whether they’re battling shame, anxiety or deep-rooted fears around intimacy, this year’s cast are laying it all bare in a bid to transform their lives. With emotions set to run high and boundaries pushed like never before, viewers can expect a raw, revealing and at times shocking journey as the group take their first steps towards love, connection and self-acceptance.

Read more: Shock skinny dipping scene set to air as Virgin Island returns for season 2

Virgin Island returns Monday April 27 at 9pm on Channel 4.

So will you be tuning in? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.