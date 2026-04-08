Virgin Island series 2 trailer drops as 12 new cast members looking to pop their cherries revealed

Virgin Island is heading back to our screens later this month and, if the first look is anything to go by, series 2 is set to spark even more conversation.

With a fresh group of 12 virgins, returning experts and plenty of candid moments, Channel 4 looks ready to build on one of its most talked-about hits.

The breakout show made serious waves when it launched last year, quickly becoming Channel 4’s most-streamed programme for 16 to 34-year-olds in 2025.

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Pulling in around 1.4 million viewers per episode, it also won praise for its warm and sensitive handling of complex social issues, leaving audiences keen for more.

One new cast member said she was cruelly branded ‘the ugliest girl in school’ (Credit: Channel 4)

What do we know about Virgin Island series 2?

Following the success of its debut run, series 2 promises to be bigger in scale and ambition. While the first outing featured six one-hour episodes, the upcoming series has been expanded to eight.

Once again, 12 participants will take part as they attempt to navigate their intimacy struggles with guidance from a team of specialists. Leading the way are returning therapists Dr Danielle Harel and Celeste Hirschman.

Dr Danielle Harel and Celeste Hirschman return for series 2 (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers will also recognise a number of familiar faces among the experts. Surrogate partner therapist Kat Slade returns after her memorable involvement with cast member Dave in series 1. Aisha Paris-Smith and Andrew Lazarus are also back as part of the team.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm an exact launch date, but the new series is expected to land before the end of April. Details of the new cast are also being kept under wraps for now, with names due to be revealed closer to transmission.

A number of new experts join the cast this time around (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island series 2 trailer hints at emotional confessions

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse at the 12 participants and the journey ahead. Set against the backdrop of a Mediterranean resort, the series once again blends group bonding with guided therapy sessions.

In one moment, a female participant recalls being labelled “the ugliest girl in school”, while elsewhere several of the male contributors appear taken aback during an intimacy workshop.

Many of the new cast look confused during a sensual lesson from the experts (Credit: Channel 4)

Other clips see one participant describing himself as a “Grade A virgin”, while another admits he feels like “a horny teenager”. The group are also shown debating whether keeping your eyes open while kissing is acceptable.

Channel 4 hasn’t yet released the names of the cast members (Credit: Channel 4)

Dave had ‘amazing time’ on the show

Series one participant Dave popped his cherry on the show and reflected positively on his experience.

“I had an amazing time on the Island. And I’m truly thankful for the time I spent there,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@drave_414)

“Anyone who has watched the show will have seen how much my confidence grew over the course of the series. And I can’t speak highly enough of the experts and production team for making us feel so safe and secure.”

A number of other cast members have also had sex since the series ended.

Virgin Island series 2 airs on Channel 4 at the end of April.

Read more: Virgin Island star splits from partner as sex surrogacy role blamed

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