Rylan Clark is the latest celebrity to face questions on The Assembly this weekend — and the TV star opens up candidly about the breakdown of his marriage to ex-husband Dan Neal.

The presenter and Radio 2 host appears on the ITV show on Sunday (May 24), where celebrities are interviewed by an audience made up of autistic, neurodivergent and learning disabled people.

During the episode, Rylan is asked directly about cheating on his former husband and the impact it had on his life.

Rylan was asked about his marriage on The Assembly (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark addresses cheating on ex-husband Dan Neal on The Assembly

Just minutes into the programme, Rylan is confronted with a question about his marriage to former police officer Dan Neal.

The pair married in 2015 before divorcing in 2021 after Rylan admitted to being unfaithful years earlier.

On The Assembly, audience member Cameron asked: “When you told your husband you cheated on him, he divorced you. Is honesty always the best policy?”

Clearly surprised by the question, Rylan replied: “Yeah, I think it is. I’m OK with admitting when I’m in the wrong. I don’t deal well with guilt and I don’t deal well with secrets.”

The BBC Radio 2 presenter also admitted the end of his marriage had a huge effect on him personally.

He said the breakdown of the relationship “made him so ill” and confessed: “it might sound terrible to say, but I’m glad it happened”.

Meanwhile, Rylan admitted he doesn’t regret how his first marriage ended (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t regret anything’

Later in the interview, Rylan was asked what he misses most about Dan.

After pausing for a moment, he replied: “You know, I never think about him.”

He then continued: “I miss feeling like, ‘I’ve got it all.’ I thought I had life done. I’ve got the job, I’ve got the family, I’ve got the marriage, I’ve got the car, I’ve got the house. I thought I had it sussed, I didn’t have anything sussed.”

Rylan went on to admit: “I didn’t know what was a real relationship. And, I can look back and know that, I don’t regret anything.”

Since splitting from Dan, Rylan has moved on with fairground director Kennedy Bates. The pair went public with their relationship in January after enjoying a romantic trip to Italy together.

Read more: ‘Am I going to be bridesmaid?’ Rylan Clark supported as he issues wholesome relationship update with boyfriend

The Assembly is on ITV1 at 10.00pm Sunday (May 24)