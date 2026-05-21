‘You need to know everything…’ Emmerdale’s Joe drops huge bombshell on Dawn tomorrow

Dawn Fletcher looked all set to leave Emmerdale behind tonight after weeks of plotting against Joe Tate. But just as she prepared to drive away for good, Joe made one last desperate move that could change absolutely everything.

With Dawn’s reported exit looming over the storyline, fans were convinced Thursday’s episode (May 21) was the moment she finally said goodbye. Instead, the soap has thrown another huge twist into the mix.

It was a hard decision for Dawn to leave Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dawn prepared to leave Emmerdale tonight

Thursday’s episode saw Dawn quietly slip out after spending the night with Joe. After their emotional reunion and passionate kiss, Joe was convinced they had found their way back to each other and that she was no longer planning to leave.

Graham, however, wasn’t buying it. He warned Joe that Dawn was still preparing to run, but Joe insisted he didn’t want her staying out of fear or pressure. He wanted her to choose him willingly.

Meanwhile at the pub, Dawn shared an emotional conversation with Billy. Some of her comments were so cryptic that Billy briefly feared she was seriously ill. Dawn brushed it off and promised it would all make sense soon.

In reality, viewers knew she was saying her goodbyes before taking the children and disappearing.

Later, Dawn admitted to Moira that she no longer trusted herself around Joe. She confessed that whenever he lowers his guard, she finds herself being pulled straight back towards him.

Terrified she would lose her nerve completely, Dawn revealed she had already packed the car and was ready to leave immediately. Moira agreed to help distract everyone so nobody would stop her.

Joe was desperate for her to stay (Credit: ITV)

Joe stopped Dawn from leaving Emmerdale

But Dawn’s escape plan quickly unravelled.

After discovering the packed car waiting at the stables, Graham realised exactly what she was about to do. He confronted Dawn and pleaded with her to slow down and speak to Joe honestly before making such a huge decision.

Dawn refused to listen and climbed into the driver’s seat anyway.

Just as she started the engine, Joe suddenly ran in front of the car and begged her to stop.

“There’s so much I need to say. You need to know everything,” he told her desperately.

Dawn was left completely stunned as Joe promised to finally come clean.

Dawn has a tough decision to make (Credit: ITV)

Is Dawn really leaving Emmerdale?

So far, spoilers for Friday’s episode (May 22) only reveal that Joe makes a huge confession to Dawn after stopping her from driving away.

The big question is what secret he could possibly still be hiding. Dawn already knows about the blackmail, what happened with Robert and Moira, and even Joe’s role in destroying Holly’s memorial. Yet Joe insists there is still more she needs to hear.

That leaves Dawn facing an impossible choice.

She already admitted to Moira that she didn’t think she would be strong enough to walk away from Joe if he had the chance to pull her back in emotionally. Now he finally has that opportunity.

With reports continuing to claim actress Olivia Bromley is leaving the soap, fans are still expecting a dramatic exit at some point this summer. But after tonight’s cliffhanger, it suddenly feels like Dawn’s story might be far from over.

Joe jumped in front of the car to stop her driving off, begging her to hear him out. Tomorrow night he will make a shocking confession. So is Dawn off? Or is there more drama to come?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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