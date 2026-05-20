All the signs Coronation Street’s Christina could be Theo’s killer as George betrays Summer

Tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, May 20) saw Christina pushing George towards a huge decision as she encouraged him to tell the police about Summer’s journal.

After returning from a trip to the station looking visibly shaken, Christina wasted little time planting doubts in George’s mind. And before long, he was pulling DS Connor-Swain aside with information that could land Summer in serious trouble.

But, with Christina acting increasingly nervous, is she really trying to protect George – or herself?

Christina and George threw Summer under the bus (Credit: ITV)

Christina persuaded George to snitch on Summer in Coronation Street

Over in Weatherfield tonight, Lisa arrived to speak to Christina and asked her to head down to the station to clear up a few details surrounding the night Theo died.

Christina agreed to help police with their enquiries, but when she returned home she was clearly rattled. Explaining herself to George, she admitted she’d forgotten to mention that she stopped to get petrol before picking Todd up that evening.

Trying to play it down, Christina insisted there was nothing to worry about. But she then encouraged George to reconsider keeping quiet about Summer’s journal.

With George currently one of the police’s main suspects, attention turning towards Summer could help take the pressure off him.

Later, out on the Street, George stopped an off duty DS Connor-Swain and confessed he had something he wanted to tell her. After she reassured him the conversation would stay between them, George admitted he didn’t want Summer getting into trouble.

However, the damage may already have been done.

Christina’s been rather flustered recently (Credit: ITV)

The biggest clues Christina could really be Theo’s killer

She had the perfect opportunity

Christina certainly had enough time to commit the crime on the night Theo died. While out supposedly collecting Todd, she was alone – and only now has she remembered to mention stopping for petrol on the way.

The fact she initially left out such a major detail has raised eyebrows. With nobody able to account for her movements during that time, fans are starting to wonder whether Christina made a detour before picking Todd up.

She’s strangely protective of George

Christina’s concern for George also appears to go far beyond normal support for a partner.

She’s been especially desperate to keep suspicion away from him, even more so than George himself at times. It’s left viewers questioning whether Christina is worried George could end up taking the blame for something she actually did.

Her eagerness to get rid of George’s bloody jumper now looks even more suspicious too. Did Christina panic because she knew how incriminating it looked – despite George being innocent?

She suddenly wants Summer blamed

George and Christina had previously been close to Summer, making their sudden willingness to throw her under suspicion feel rather unexpected.

Yes, everyone wanted Theo gone, but their reaction to Summer’s journal has seemed especially intense. Trying to clear your own name is one thing, but actively steering the police towards somebody else is another entirely.

And with Christina Boyd becoming more nervous by the day, could she be hiding a deadly secret?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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