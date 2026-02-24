Coronation Street spoilers for Wed, Feb 25: Bernie fills Kit in on Mal’s behaviour, and Christina makes a huge error

Things are about to get tense in Coronation Street spoilers for Wednesday, February 24, as Roy finally puts his foot down with Mal after Bernie can’t stay quiet any longer.

Meanwhile, Jodie seems to be quietly enjoying the drama unfolding around David and Shona’s rocky marriage.

Here’s your full lowdown on what’s happening in Weatherfield.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Bernie wants Mal gone (Credit: ITV)

1. Bernie calls Mal’s bluff in Coronation Street spoilers

Bernie is on edge and it shows. When a knock at the door rattles her nerves, she grabs the nearest golf club, ready for battle – only to find Kit on the doorstep. Relief floods through her, and with her guard down, Bernie confesses everything – the ill-advised night with Mal and the intimidation that’s been leaving her shaken.

But peace doesn’t last. Mal bursts into the café, making a scene and spinning his version of events for all to hear. Roy steps in before things get out of hand, ejecting Mal and restoring calm – at least for now. Later, as Dev and Asha return home, blissfully unaware, Bernie wrestles with a tough choice. Should she finally tell Dev the truth, or keep the fear bottled up?

When push comes to shove, Bernie snaps and issues a chilling ultimatum to Mal, warning him to stay away. He laughs it off, refusing to back down, leaving tension hanging thick in the air.

2. Jodie stirs trouble

Shona treats Jodie Ramsey to a thank-you pamper session at the salon, raising a glass to her efforts. But as Maria and Bethany gush over David and Shona as the perfect couple, Jodie’s smile tightens – obviously not a fan of all the couple goals talk.

Back at No.8, a small but suspicious incident sets off alarm bells when Shona realises her wedding ring has gone missing. Could it just be misplaced… or is temptation lurking closer than anyone expects?

Christina messes up (Credit: ITV)

3. Christina’s joke backfires in Coronation Street spoilers

At the undertakers, Christina’s loose tongue lands her in hot water. A cheeky comment about George and dodgy wills doesn’t go unnoticed – Mrs Ripley, a potential client, overhears everything. Mortified barely covers it.

Things spiral when Adam reveals Annie has lawyered up to contest her late mum’s will, advising George to get legal support fast. As Christina scrambles to fix things with Mrs Ripley, can she repair the damage, or has the business already taken a hit?

4. Steve misses his moment

Ben bags free County tickets and ropes Steve and Tim in for a big day out. Spirits are high at the Rovers, but Steve McDonald drifts off for a darts match, leaving his phone behind – and missing calls from his dad. Some opportunities only come once, and this one might already be slipping through his fingers.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!