Coronation Street spoilers for Mon, Feb 23: Mal vandalises Bernie’s wedding photo, and Steve’s given some bad news about his dad

Hold onto your mugs, Weatherfield fans – things are about to get tense.

In upcoming Coronation Street spoilers, Mal’s unsettling behaviour takes a dark turn, Steve is hit with devastating news about his dad, and Debbie finds herself trapped in Carl’s money-grabbing game.

Here’s the full rundown for Monday, February 23.

Bernie feels threatened (Credit: ITV)

1. Mal crosses the line and leaves Bernie terrified in Coronation Street spoilers

With Dev and Asha enjoying some father-daughter time, Bernie is left alone at the café – and that proves to be a huge mistake. Mal wastes no time, locking the door and laying his feelings bare. Bernie shuts him down, but rejection doesn’t sit well.

The situation takes a chilling twist. Bernie’s unease spikes when she discovers her wedding photo vandalised, her face crudely cut out. The message is loud and clear. Spooked and fearing what Mal might do next, Bernie hastily packs up and flees. Has Mal finally stepped from awkward admirer into genuine threat territory?

Steve gets some bad news (Credit: ITV)

2. Steve’s world rocked by dad’s health and financial woes

Meanwhile, things take a darker turn for Steve McDonald. Cassie teases him over his bromance with Ben, but the laughs are cut short by a worrying phone call.

Steve learns that his dad Jim’s landlord is demanding £1,800 in unpaid rent – and shockingly, Steve is listed as guarantor. Worse still, a chat with one of Jim’s old army mates reveals Jim McDonald is in hospital and not expected to pull through.

Caught between unresolved family issues and years of emotional baggage, Steve now faces a painful choice. He must either confront the past or try to avoid opening old wounds.

Debbie gives Carl what he wants (Credit: ITV)

3. Debbie gives in as Carl tightens his grip in Coronation Street spoilers

Elsewhere, Debbie reluctantly hands £2,000 over to Carl, convinced she’s supporting her son. Ronnie is furious, venting to Ed and warning that Carl is deliberately taking advantage.

Jodie, meanwhile, finally takes Shona’s advice and shuts Carl down with a sharp message. When Carl approaches her in person, she gives him the coldest shoulder – but she doesn’t realise she’s being watched. With Carl growing more desperate and dangerous, Jodie could be next on his radar.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

