Coronation Street follow-up: As Carl declares war on Debbie, his ruthless plan to take her for all she’s worth revealed

Viewers tuning into Coronation Street tonight (Thursday, February 19) watched Carl Webster make a chilling promise – he’s determined to take everything he believes should be his from Debbie, no matter the cost.

In a tense exchange with Jodie, Carl made it clear he wants what he feels he’s owed from his family. And, won’t let anything stand in his way. The moment was followed by a stark contrast, as the episode cut to Debbie struggling behind bars, raising the question of just how much more she can endure.

Carl will stop at nothing (Credit: ITV)

Carl wants revenge on Debbie in Coronation Street

Earlier in the episode, Ronnie and Kevin bundled Carl into the police station, hoping to force a confession over Debbie being framed for the crash that killed Billy Mayhew. But Carl wasn’t about to play along. Instead, he calmly told Kit he wanted to report Ronnie for assault.

After speaking to all three men separately, Kit revealed that his boss had decided not to take the matter any further. With no solid evidence and only Carl’s word against Kevin and Ronnie’s, both cases were dropped.

Frustrated but undeterred, Kevin and Ronnie later agreed they’d need to be far more ‘clever’ if they were going to make Carl pay for what he’d done.

The drama didn’t end there. Later on, Carl slept with Jodie, as she told him that the two of them were ‘one of the same.’ Both felt wronged by their families and bonded over the belief that they deserved payback for everything that had gone wrong in their lives.

By the end of the night, Carl was resolute. He vowed to claim everything he considered rightfully his.

Debbie needs to watch out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Carl’s plan to take Debbie’s money

Looking ahead to next week, Coronation Street spoilers suggest Carl is already putting that vow into action. And, Debbie could be the one left paying the price.

Despite Ronnie’s desperate pleas for her to think again, Debbie eventually gives in. She transfers Carl £2,000, convinced that as his mum she can’t abandon him. Ronnie is livid, later venting to Ed that Carl is bleeding Debbie dry and knows exactly how to manipulate her.

Meanwhile, Jodie sends Carl a blunt message telling him to back off. And, pointedly brushes past him without a second glance. But as she heads down the Street, she has no idea she’s being followed – and that danger could be closer than she thinks.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.