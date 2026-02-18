Coronation Street follow-up: How Ronnie and Kevin’s threat could spell the end for Carl in April

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, February 18), Carl Webster found himself on the receiving end of fury from his own family, as Kevin and Ronnie closed in on the truth – and made it clear they wanted revenge.

The pair finally learned that Carl is Debbie’s son and were left seething after realising he framed her for the crash. What followed was a brutal warning of what could still be to come.

Ronnie Bailey then went a step further, attacking Carl and leaving him nursing a black eye. But with tempers running that high, fans are already wondering whether this is only the beginning.

Kevin and Ronnie found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Kevin and Ronnie threatened Carl in Coronation Street

Kevin Webster and Ronnie Bailey headed to the prison to visit Debbie. Ronnie soon dropped a bombshell, telling Kevin there was something he needed to hear – and it was a shocker.

Ronnie explained that Carl had been telling people Debbie was actually his mum. Moments later, Debbie confirmed it was true, leaving both men stunned.

As Debbie opened up about why she’d kept Carl’s identity a secret for so long, Kevin struggled to process the revelation. He admitted he felt like a fool. Especially knowing that even his own father had kept the truth from him for years.

Back on the Street, Kevin and Ronnie were united in their anger and set out to make Carl pay for sending his mum to prison for a crime he committed.

Kevin vowed to kill Carl himself, before Ronnie confronted him in public and lashed out as Kevin looked on. The pair issued chilling death threats and showed no sign of backing down.

Will Carl be killed off? (Credit: ITV)

Carl Webster death ‘foreshadowed’ as odds place him as top April death victim

With Kevin and Ronnie openly threatening Carl, viewers may have just witnessed some ominous foreshadowing. Carl is already one of five characters tipped to die in the Corrie April 23rd murder storyline, alongside Maggie, Jodie, Theo and Megan.

And it’s not just his enemies who want him gone – members of his own family have now joined the list.

According to an exclusive recently shared with Coronation Street Insider, the betting odds paint a worrying picture for Carl. Shane Orton, spokesperson for betting site SportsCasting, revealed that Carl Webster is currently the most likely of the five to die, with odds of 4/5.

Megan Walsh follows with odds of 3/1, Theo Silverton sits at 5/1, while Maggie Driscoll is priced at 9/1. Jodie Ramsey appears safest for now, trailing behind at 20/1.

With threats flying and the odds stacked against him, will Carl ultimately be the one who pays the ultimate price?

