Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie drops mum truth on Carl as court day looms

Coronation Street spoilers for next week finally see Debbie spill what fans have suspected for months – and what the soap itself has been quietly building towards for weeks. As she heads towards her day of reckoning in court, Debbie makes a confession to Carl that changes everything, and it really is the mother of all bombshells.

The revelation comes as Debbie prepares to face sentencing over the accident that killed Billy. Viewers know the devastating truth. Carl was actually behind the wheel that night, and he switched seats with his unconscious sister in the aftermath.

The troubled hotel owner almost came clean on her wedding day when Carl confronted her about a call from his mum that she hadn’t mentioned. Debbie’s decision not to tell him had tragic consequences, as his mum later died.

Debbie appeared poised to reveal a massive family secret during a tense hotel room showdown, but Carl – drunk and angry – stormed out before she could say a word.

For a long time, many fans believed Debbie was about to admit she was Carl’s real mother, especially given how fiercely she defended him even when he clearly didn’t deserve it. That theory was effectively confirmed earlier this month when Debbie pleaded guilty in court and was later seen staring at Carl’s baby tag, with her name listed as his mum.

Debbie makes plans (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Debbie getting her affairs in order

Determined to put things in place before sentencing, Debbie tells Ryan she wants him to run the hotel while she’s in prison.

But Carl soon turns up at a tense family lunch. He accuses his sister of betraying him by handing control to Ryan.

Later that evening, Debbie finally gets Carl alone and tries to explain her reasons. But, is he ready to listen?

Carl begins to feel the weight of guilt

Debbie’s words appear to strike a chord when Carl overhears an emotional conversation between Summer and Nina.

Summer breaks down as she talks about how much she misses Billy, admitting that if Debbie hadn’t been driving that night, he would still be alive.

When Ronnie later warns Carl that a prison sentence could accelerate Debbie’s dementia, Carl starts to see the bigger picture and decides it’s time to do the right thing.

Debbie fesses up (Credit: ITV)

Debbie reveals the truth she’s been hiding

Things take another unsettling turn when Debbie accidentally calls Ronnie by the name of her dodgy ex, Ray. Ronnie confides his worries to Carl about his new wife, leading to a strange exchange that Debbie is later filled in on.

Realising what’s happened, Debbie rushes out to find Carl. She listens as he finally confesses that he was the one driving the car during the fatal pile-up.

Debbie admits she’s known all along and reveals she’s been protecting him. Then she delivers the truth that explains everything – she’s his mum. How Carl will take it remains to be seen.

What will the verdict be? (Credit: ITV)

Debbie’s day in court

On the morning of the trial, Ronnie urges Debbie to get moving. He reminds her they can’t afford to be late.

When Ryan hands over the keys to her flat and explains that Carl left them at reception, Debbie is heartbroken.

Saying there’s one last thing she needs to do, Debbie heads out to find Carl and asks him to come to court, telling him it would mean the world to her.

As Debbie takes her seat in court, she’s relieved to see Ronnie, Kevin, Abi and Ryan there to support her. But she’s deeply disappointed when Carl doesn’t show as she prepares to hear her sentence.

So what will the verdict be – and where does this leave Debbie and Carl now that the truth is finally out?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

