Coronation Street fans predict huge Carl Webster dad twist after Debbie mum reveal

Carl Webster is currently completely unaware that one of Coronation Street’s biggest recent bombshells is hiding right under his nose – Debbie Webster is actually his biological mum.

Debbie has kept the truth from Carl since the day he was born, allowing him to grow up believing she was his half-sister rather than his mother. Now that viewers finally know the secret, attention has turned to… just who is Carl Webster’s dad?

Debbie is Carl’s mum (Credit: ITV)

Despite being presented as siblings for years, Debbie Webster and Carl Webster are in fact mother and son.

Earlier this month, Debbie dramatically pleaded guilty in court to causing the car accident that killed Billy Mayhew. What viewers also knew was that Carl himself had framed Debbie for the crime and was actually responsible.

Determined to protect Carl at all costs, Debbie was prepared to go to prison to keep him out of trouble, even as Kevin and Ronnie begged her to plead not guilty.

During this emotional storyline, the truth about Carl’s parentage was finally revealed. Debbie went through a memory box and found a photo of herself with baby Carl, alongside his hospital bracelet. The bracelet was labelled clearly with the words: ‘Mother – Deborah Webster.’

A moment that confirmed one of the soap’s biggest twists so far this year.

Are Carl and Terry related? (Credit: ITV/ Shutterstock)

Coronation Street fans predict surprise Carl Webster dad twist

With Carl Webster’s mum now confirmed, Coronation Street fans have already started speculating about another potential shock – the identity of his biological father.

A new fan theory suggests that Carl’s dad could be none other than Weatherfield legend Terry Duckworth.

The idea has certainly raised eyebrows, especially as Terry and Debbie never had an on-screen romance during his time on the cobbles.

One fan shared: “Here’s a mind blowing theory for everyone. What if Carl’s father is Terry Duckworth?”

Another added: “Saw a TikTok theorising Terry Duckworth as Carl’s dad & tbh not only would it explain his demeanour may suggest running over Tyrone wasn’t entirely accidental.”

A third viewer agreed: “Well Carl is a bit like Terry Duckworth in a way.”

So, could another Webster family secret still be waiting to explode – and is Carl Duckworth really on the cards?

