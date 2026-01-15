Coronation Street ITVX twist sees Debbie Webster sacrifice everything for Carl baby secret

Coronation Street viewers tuning into Thursday’s early ITVX episode (January 15) were hit with a jaw-dropping twist as the truth about Debbie Webster and Carl Webster finally began to unravel.

In emotional scenes, Debbie made the devastating choice to plead guilty over the Corriedale crash that claimed Billy Mayhew’s life. To those closest to her, it appeared she was giving up without a fight. What they didn’t know was that her decision was driven by a deeply personal secret – one that links directly back to Carl.

Debbie chose a guilty plea (Credit: ITV)

Debbie pleads guilty in Coronation Street ITVX episode

Ronnie Bailey was determined to stop Debbie from admitting guilt, urging her to plead not guilty and stand her ground. Bernie Winter also stepped in before Debbie headed to court, reminding her that Billy’s death was an accident and begging her not to spend what little time she had left behind bars.

Carl Webster, though, was firmly in Debbie’s ear with very different advice. He insisted that pleading guilty would likely mean a suspended sentence, reassuring her she wouldn’t actually end up in prison.

Despite her family’s pleas, Debbie shocked everyone in court by admitting guilt. Afterwards, Adam delivered worrying news. The case was leaning towards the belief that Debbie had been of sound mind when the crash occurred.

A desperate Ronnie pushed Adam to find medical evidence showing Debbie’s dementia meant she didn’t fully understand her actions. Adam agreed to do what he could, but warned they also needed to brace themselves for the very real possibility of a prison sentence.

Quite the shocker (Credit: ITV)

Debbie Webster is Carl Webster’s mum in Coronation Street baby twist

Later, back at the flat, Debbie opened up to Carl about her fears, admitting she was terrified by the thought of going to prison and didn’t believe she’d survive it. But once alone, the true reason behind her guilty plea was finally revealed.

Debbie knew Carl had framed her for the crash. And yet she still chose to protect him – because Carl isn’t just her brother.

As Debbie opened a memory box, she paused over a photograph of herself and Carl before pulling out a hospital baby bracelet hidden inside. The revelation was clear. Debbie Webster is Carl Webster’s mum.

Oblivious to the truth, Carl has been gearing up to take Debbie for everything she has. But now she’s asked him to stay close and support her through what’s to come, viewers are left wondering just how long this explosive secret can stay buried – and what will happen when Carl finally learns who Debbie really is.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

