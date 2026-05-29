Soap chaos continues as ITV makes huge Emmerdale schedule changes

Emmerdale fans are once again facing major schedule changes as football coverage continues to shake up ITV’s soap line-up over the coming weeks.

The soap is set for another unusual Sunday night episode next week, while viewers will also see a temporary return to hour-long instalments as World Cup coverage takes over the schedules.

No episode will air on Friday next week (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale schedule disrupted again by football coverage

With the World Cup beginning in June alongside Women’s World Cup qualifiers, ITV schedules are set to look very different for soap viewers.

The first round of changes has now been confirmed. It begins with Emmerdale airing an additional episode on Sunday June 7 to make up for a cancelled Friday instalment.

There will be no episode on Friday June 5 due to England’s women taking on Spain in a World Cup qualifier airing on ITV.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm, which is normally Emmerdale’s usual slot. It means live coverage and match build-up will take over the evening schedule instead.

The disruption does not stop there either. Emmerdale is also being pulled from schedules on Tuesday June 9 because of another qualifier match, this time between England’s women and Ukraine.

More episodes will be affected in the coming weeks (Credit: ITV)

More Emmerdale and Coronation Street schedule changes confirmed

ITV viewers will also need to remember another time slot shake-up on Wednesday June 10.

Emmerdale will air earlier than usual at 7pm, followed by Coronation Street at 7.30pm.

Then on Thursday June 11, both soaps will once again disappear from schedules completely. It’s because ITV will be airing coverage of the Men’s World Cup Opening Ceremony.

However, viewers will later get catch-up episodes as both soaps temporarily return to hour-long editions.

Emmerdale will air at 8pm, with Coronation Street following at 9pm on Friday June 12.

Corriedale kicked off the soap power hour (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s shorter episode format remains popular

Back in October 2024, Emmerdale began making each daily episode available on ITVX from 7am.

Although some viewers initially worried the change, combined with several cast exits, meant the soap was struggling, ITV later confirmed the move had actually proved hugely successful, with viewing figures increasing after episodes started dropping early online.

The soap later introduced its new ‘soap power hour’ schedule from January 2026. Emmerdale continues to air five nights a week while episodes also remained available from 7am on ITVX.

As part of the overhaul, Emmerdale moved to an 8pm slot and its Thursday double bill was reduced to a single 30-minute episode to make room for extra Coronation Street episodes.

The shorter format has already proven popular with viewers, with many praising the faster pace.

But despite the schedule refresh, it seems football season is still causing plenty of disruption for soap fans.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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