Soap power hour backlash grows as Emmerdale pulled off air again

Furious viewers have highlighted another major flaw with Emmerdale airing at 8pm rather than earlier in the evening. It’s already been clear a rethink of the soap power hour is in demand, but now the new time slot is under the microscope even more.

It has been a dramatic start to 2026 for both Emmerdale and Coronation Street following Corriedale and the introduction of the new schedule. While the move to shorter episodes has been widely welcomed, frustration is growing over just how late the soaps are now airing.

That frustration has only intensified with Emmerdale off air again tonight (Tuesday February 3) due to football coverage. And fans are pointing out that if soap power hour had been scheduled from 7pm, the disruption may never have happened.

Corriedale kicked off a big year (Credit: ITV)

Soap ‘power hour’ for Emmerdale and Coronation Street begins

In October 2024, Emmerdale and Coronation Street began streaming their episodes on ITVX from 7am on the day they were due to air. That move was followed by a major schedule shake-up, with the soap power hour launching in January 2026.

Emmerdale still airs five nights a week, with episodes dropping on ITVX at 7am. However, it has moved from its 7.30pm slot to 8pm.

Coronation Street now airs in daily half-hour episodes at 8.30pm. Emmerdale’s Thursday double bill has also been reduced to a single half-hour episode to accommodate the change.

The shift to 30-minute episodes has been popular with viewers. One fan said: “So much better having the episodes on 30 mins a night in my opinion.” Another added: “Finally, I can watch my three favourite soaps in a row. Much prefer this schedule and the 30 min episodes.”

Graham’s return has also aired this year (Credit: ITV)

Fans say Emmerdale is now on too late

Despite the praise for the shorter format, one complaint keeps resurfacing: the start time.

“I think Emmerdale should be on at 7pm then Corrie at 7.30pm so it won’t be too late,” commented one viewer.

Another agreed: “Can’t help feeling that the 8pm timeslot will mean losing viewers who watch it live. You’re up against bigger programs such as The Traitors in that time slot. 7pm was the best slot for Emmerdale I felt.”

A third added: “Why couldn’t this ‘power hour’ be from 7-8pm, returning both shows to their traditional, long held timeslots? Bad move, ITV.”

Those views were echoed in an Emmerdale Insider poll last month, which found a huge 88 per cent of fans want soap power hour moved to 7pm-8pm instead.

There’s drama for Moira in Emmerdale this week (Credit: ITV)

Sport disruption reignites calls for a 7pm start

Calls for a 7pm start have only grown louder following confirmation that an EFL football match has replaced the soaps tonight. Arsenal face Chelsea with an 8pm kick-off, leaving Emmerdale off air once again.

Viewers have pointed out that this kind of disruption would be far less likely if the soaps aired earlier in the evening.

“When sport is on, if Martin Lewis can start at 7.15pm on a Tuesday, I’m sure they can get an ep of Emmerdale in at that time! The build-up to a match does not need to be half an hour!” wrote one frustrated fan.

Another said: “The new 8pm start is annoying enough, but they’re seriously taking the [bleep].”

Others echoed the same sentiment, with repeated complaints of being “fed up with always having to be second best to sport”.

One viewer directed their frustration straight at ITV: “Why do you insist on disrupting ITV schedule for Emmerdale and Corrie to put football on. Why can’t the football be on ITV2 or ITV4? The soaps have recently changed timings so please sort it out.”

Fans may love the new format, but patience with the late time slot is clearly wearing thin.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

