‘Have they forgotten Corriedale?’ Emmerdale fans complain over missing characters

The explosive Corriedale drama at the start of the year set up multiple huge storylines for Emmerdale. But weeks later, viewers are starting to ask an awkward question. Where have they all gone?

While this week has been all about uncovering who killed Ray, some fans feel the soap has quietly parked the fallout from Corriedale. The format has been gripping, but for many, it has come at the cost of storylines that once felt front and centre.

One frustrated viewer summed it up online, writing:

“Corrie basing the start of the year’s storylines around the fallout of Corriedale meanwhile bar Graham and the odd Vic scene about John, Emmerdale has basically forgotten about it… ”

So has Emmerdale really dropped its biggest plots of the year?

No one seems fussed about John’s death (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale sets up huge plots for Emmerdale

The Coronation Street crossover was widely seen as a triumph. It laid the groundwork for massive storylines on both soaps. While Corrie has leaned heavily into the aftermath, Emmerdale’s response has felt far quieter.

Corriedale brought the shock return of Graham from the dead after six years. And then, after that huge reveal, viewers waited nearly two weeks to hear anything more about him.

Robert and Aaron’s engagement was another standout moment, yet Aaron has barely been seen since, leaving fans wondering what happened next.

John Sugden was killed by his sister Victoria, and while we initially saw her guilt, there appears to be little investigation and even less reaction from the villagers he tormented.

Charity’s baby secret has also faded into the background. Mackenzie came close to discovering the truth, then did not, and the story seemed to stall.

And then there is Cain. He was told he might have cancer, but weeks on, viewers are still waiting for test results.

Does Cain have cancer or not? (Credit: ITV)

Fans unhappy

Some viewers have been vocal about their frustration with the current direction of the soap.

“I think we got spoilt too much because not having Robert and Aaron on screen feels like punishment when we didn’t do anything wrong,” one fan shared.

Another added: “All that build up and that engagement now nothing.”

A third asked: “Now Cain is home, did we ever find out if he had cancer or not?”

Aaron and Robert are engaged (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss promises answers to Corriedale fallout

According to show boss Laura Shaw, none of these storylines have been abandoned. They are simply being paced.

She recently explained: “The truth about John’s death will be revealed, as Victoria’s clever deception, making John’s death look like suicide, will unravel.” This storyline will ultimately lead to Vic’s exit as actress Isabel Hodgins prepares to welcome her first baby.

Laura also teased: “The truth surrounding Charity’s pregnancy is set to blow wide open. Mackenzie mistakenly believes he could be the baby’s father, but the secret that Ross is the real father is still under wraps.

“With the baby due in spring, the birth may be the event that finally exposes all of Charity’s secrets…”

Cain’s health scare has not been forgotten either. Laura confirmed: “The Dingle family are set to face huge repercussions. Cain is at the centre of a major prostate cancer storyline spanning across 2026.

“Adding to their devastation, Moira will be arrested for human trafficking, with her arrest timed to coincide with her husband’s diagnosis. Their complex marriage will be tested as they face dark times.”

So while it may feel like Corriedale has vanished from the village, it seems Emmerdale is simply playing the long game. For now, viewers can focus on Ray finally getting his comeuppance, knowing those unanswered questions are still waiting in the wings.