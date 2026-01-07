Emmerdale Producer confirms Graham twist, devastating Bear news and 4 other huge spoilers

Corriedale may be over, but Emmerdale spoilers prove the soap is very much not done with the fallout. As the dust settles on the huge crossover, producer Laura Shaw has teased what lies ahead for the villagers and it is bad news pretty much across the board.

From devastating diagnoses and arrests, to long-buried secrets resurfacing and shock returns, the consequences of Corriedale are set to ripple right through 2026. The Dingles face heartbreak, the Sugdens are under threat, and Paddy’s world is about to be turned upside down.

Here’s everything Laura Shaw has revealed about what’s coming next in Emmerdale spoilers.

Cain faces a huge battle (Credit: ITV)

1. Cain battles cancer as Moira is arrested

Corriedale viewers watched as Cain was told doctors had found a mass and further tests were needed. Laura Shaw has now confirmed Cain will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, marking the start of a major storyline that will run throughout 2026.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Moira’s situation goes from bad to worse.

“The Dingle family are set to face huge repercussions and Cain is at the centre of a major prostate cancer storyline spanning across 2026.

“Adding to their devastation, Moira will be arrested for human trafficking, with her arrest timed to coincide with her husband’s diagnosis. Their complex marriage will be tested as they face dark times.”

John was killed by Victoria (Credit: ITV)

2. The truth about John’s death comes out

Victoria has already confessed to Robert and Aaron that she killed John in self-defence, then staged his death to look like suicide before fleeing. But the truth is starting to unravel and the police are circling.

Laura teased that the cover-up will not hold.

“The truth about John’s death will be revealed, as Victoria’s clever deception, making John’s death look like suicide, will unravel,” she said.

“Evil Joe Tate knows the truth and has damning video evidence which he plans to use to get what he wants from the Sugdens, potentially taking control of Butler’s Farm. Robert is also in the thick of it, trying to save Victoria by planting evidence.”

Ray has been murdered, but by who? (Credit: ITV)

3. Ray’s killer confimed in Emmerdale spoilers

Ray’s body has been discovered, dragged away and hidden, but the identity of his killer remains a mystery. Laura confirmed viewers will finally get answers soon.

“Following the discovery of Ray’s body, villagers’ secrets will come out as the mystery surrounding Ray’s death is finally solved.

“Before the end of January, a special week will flash back to the night of the murder, revealing which of the multiple suspects is responsible for Ray’s demise.”

Who was on the other end of the line? (Credit: ITV)

4. Graham is coming back to Emmerdale

One of Corriedale’s biggest shocks came with the return of Graham Foster, a man believed to have died six years ago. His comeback raises huge questions, and Laura confirmed it is only the beginning.

“A familiar face is returning to the village full-time. None other than Graham Foster will make a sensational comeback,” she said.

“His return will have massive repercussions for both Kim, with whom he shares a complex love and hate relationship, and Rhona, who was about to run away with him.

“Graham will explain exactly what happened six years ago when he was ‘killed’, but the question will be whether Joe can ever forgive his father-figure for allowing him to believe he was dead.”

Charity will not keep her secret forever (Credit: ITV)

5. Charity’s secret exposed in Emmerdale spoilers

Mackenzie now believes Charity’s baby could be his, rather than Sarah and Jacob’s, and has demanded proof. Charity has already faked one DNA test, but can she really get away with it again?

“The truth surrounding Charity’s pregnancy is set to blow wide open,” Laura warned.

“Mackenzie mistakenly believes he could be the baby’s father, but the secret that Ross is the real father is still under wraps.

“With the baby due in spring, the birth may be the event that finally exposes all of Charity’s secrets…”

Paddy will struggle to cope (Credit: ITV)

6. Paddy’s mental health struggles return

As Paddy continues searching for his missing dad, the devastating truth is waiting to be revealed. Laura confirmed Bear has been killed by Celia, a loss that will have a serious impact on Paddy’s wellbeing.

“While Paddy is still out searching for his missing father, the bleak truth is that Bear has been killed by the villainous Celia. This emotional search and tragic discovery will bring Paddy’s mental health problems back to the forefront.”

Corriedale may have wrapped up, but it is clear Emmerdale is heading into one of its most explosive and emotional years yet, with the fallout set to touch almost every corner of the village.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!