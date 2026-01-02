Is Bear dead? Emmerdale fans left confused as Ray breaks down over his body

Celia Daniels is definitely dead in Emmerdale, but Bear Wolf? Friday’s episode on January 2 has only muddied the waters even more over his fate, leaving fans scratching their heads over whether Celia really killed him or if there is another twist still to come.

Ray was seen with what appeared to be Bear’s body, but only briefly and only from a distance. We saw boots. We saw a hand. We did not see Bear’s face. So does that truly confirm his death, or is Emmerdale deliberately keeping its cards close to its chest?

Ray talked to his mum’s dead body (Credit: ITV)

Ray killed Celia after Celia ‘killed’ Bear in Emmerdale

On New Year’s Eve, Ray had been tasked with murdering April while Celia promised she would deal with Ted, aka Bear Wolf. Ray could not go through with killing April and instead let her run away, even paying her to never return.

When Ray confessed to Celia on New Year’s Day that April was alive, he also made it clear Bear was not going to die. Celia, however, twisted the knife further, telling Ray she had already killed Bear and that it had been slow and painful.

Devastated, Ray appeared to be pulled back under Celia’s control as she told him no one would ever love him like she does. But the supposed death of Bear proved too much. Wanting to finally break free, Ray stabbed his mother. As she collapsed, Celia told him she was “proud” of him, the words he had longed to hear, delivered in the darkest way possible.

We only saw Bear’s hand (Credit: ITV)

Is Bear dead in Emmerdale?

Later, Ray was seen talking to Celia’s lifeless body as it lay in a pool of blood. He told her this was his last chance to be someone, insisting he needed her gone so he could protect Laurel. He claimed he felt no guilt or grief, only freedom.

Celia’s death is clear cut. Bear’s is not.

As Ray packed to leave, he went to the barn where Bear was supposedly lying. He stood in the doorway, sobbing and apologising. But he never went closer. Viewers only saw boots and a hand. We did not see Bear himself and we certainly did not see him confirmed dead on screen.

Actor Joshua Richards, who plays Bear, has also been careful with his words. In a recent interview, he said: “ITV can feel justified in saying, yes, we can end this now, because the viewing public are fed up with these people and the terrible acts they are committing.

“I thoroughly enjoyed working with Joe Absolom and with Jaye Griffiths who are both great. I do miss them now. As they’ve gone. But for the storyline, I think everybody in the village has nothing but benefits from their demise.”

He also described the storyline as “ongoing”, a word that has instantly set alarm bells ringing for fans wondering if Bear’s story is really over.

Viewers are clearly baffled. “If Bear actually died off screen I swear,” said one. Others asked: “So is that Bear dead then?” and “Is Bear actually dead? Noooo!”

Bear has not been located next week (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers suggest Bear is still missing

Ray is now completely isolated. Dylan has told Laurel everything, and when Ray tried to see her, she ordered him to leave. Marlon also confronted Ray about April, only to be told she was gone and never coming back.

With Ray desperate and clinging to the hope of redemption, there is a chance he could finally tell Paddy where Bear really is. Paddy learns the truth about his dad next week and reassures April and Dylan that none of this is their fault.

But crucially, spoilers confirm Bear still has not been found. Ray left with a single bag and there was no sign he buried a body. So where is Bear?

Did Ray return to give him a proper burial? Or is Bear alive, injured and alone somewhere, having staggered away unseen?

Until Emmerdale gives us clear answers, the mystery remains. One thing is certain: if Bear Wolf really is dead, the soap is keeping that secret painfully close to its chest.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!