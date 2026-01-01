Emmerdale New Year shockers leave huge questions hanging including is Bear really dead, and who will save Robron?

New Year’s Day in Emmerdale didn’t just kick off 2026 with a bang – it blew several storylines wide open, including Celia and Bear Wolf’s potential deaths. As the dust settles, we’re left with claims of death, a shocking stabbing, and Aaron and Robert trapped in a terrifying hostage situation.

With so many jaw-dropping moments packed into one episode, there are now big questions hanging over the village. Here’s everything we’re desperate to know after that explosive New Year instalment.

There’s still no news of missing Bear next week (Credit: ITV)

1. Is Bear really dead in Emmerdale?

Ray had been ordered to kill April, while Celia promised she would ‘deal with’ Bear herself. But Ray couldn’t go through with it and let April escape.

When Ray later admitted this to Celia, she flew into a rage and gave him an ultimatum: kill April today, or it would be his funeral instead. Ray finally stood up to her, refusing and telling her Bear wouldn’t be dying either.

That’s when Celia dropped the bombshell. She coldly told Ray that Bear was already dead – boasting that it had been painful, that Bear had begged for his life, and that she’d watched him slip away.

Ray was inconsolable. But viewers didn’t see it happen, and there’s been no body. Which makes us wonder… is Bear really gone?

Next week Bear is still unaccounted for. Adding fuel to the doubt over his death, actor Joshua Richards, who plays Bear in Emmerdale, recently said the storyline is still “ongoing”. A hint? Possibly. In Soapland, no body usually means no certainty.

Ray stabbed his mum, but is she really dead? (Credit: ITV)

2. Is Celia dead after confessing she killed Bear in Emmerdale?

Celia’s grip on Ray finally snapped when he refused to do her bidding. She slapped him, tore him down emotionally, and even twisted the knife by belittling the memory of his beloved grandad – the only family Ray had ever known.

Later, she returned to him, offering what passed for an apology. Pulling him into a hug, she told Ray she was the only person who would ever love him.

Ray said he was sorry… and then stabbed her.

As Celia collapsed, gasping for breath, she whispered that she was “proud” of him before hitting the floor.

It looked fatal. But again, this is Emmerdale. Is this truly the end for Celia Daniels, or is there one last twist to come?

Has Kev left? (Credit: ITV)

3. Has Kev really left for good?

Kev resurfaced long enough to warn Aaron about John, before heading to see Lewis. But Nicola intercepted him and laid down the law.

Kev had a choice: tell Lewis the truth about being his dad and stick around to actually be one – or leave the Dales for good.

Kev was last seen walking away. But is that really the end of him? With so much unresolved, it feels far from over. Lewis is bound to learn the truth eventually, and Kev still has unfinished business in the village.

John Sugden is holding Aaron and Robert at gun point (Credit: ITV)

4. Who will rescue Robron in Emmerdale?

After Kev escaped and left John beaten, John switched tactics. While Aaron left for Weatherfield with Chas and Liam, John broke into the flat and tampered with the gas boiler, slowly poisoning Robert.

John then held Robert at gunpoint, using an oxygen tank to keep himself alive while Robert deteriorated.

Kev managed to warn Aaron in time, and Aaron rushed back, persuading John to save Robert’s life. But it came at a chilling cost. John demanded that Aaron, Victoria and Harry agree to move to France with him the next day.

That left them all trapped in the flat overnight.

We know that next week John ends up bound and gagged, so someone manages to overpower him – but who steps in to save the day?

And with John and Aaron later seen driving off together ahead of Corriedale, things are clearly far from resolved…

Mack knows, but what will he do? (Credit: ITV)

5. What will Mack do next in Emmerdale?

Charity thought she’d finally put out the Vanessa-shaped fire. Vanessa promised to keep her baby secret – but alcohol changed everything.

After getting so drunk she was sick at Sarah and Jacob’s surprise wedding, Vanessa mumbled to Mack that Charity was a liar and the baby wasn’t Sarah’s… before passing out.

Mack didn’t get answers there and then. But by next week, the betrayal hits home. Charity admits the baby might not be Sarah’s, and Mack insists they race to the airport to stop Sarah and Jacob before their honeymoon flight.

As Mack floors the accelerator, we’re told tragedy strikes.

New Year’s Day may be over, but Emmerdale is only just getting started. And with Corriedale looming, these unanswered questions are about to get very, very dangerous.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

