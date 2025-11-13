Some Emmerdale fans have been saying for a while that the soap has become “too dark” – particularly following recent standalone episodes featuring Bear, April and Robert.

But according to an exclusive Emmerdale Insider poll, not everyone agrees. In fact, many viewers believe the show has struck exactly the right balance between intense drama, emotional storytelling and lighthearted village life.

Bear’s hell is uncomfortable to watch (Credit: ITV)

Fans say Emmerdale’s tone is ‘too dark’

For decades, Emmerdale has been unafraid to tackle serious and uncomfortable topics. From abuse and crime to grief and moral dilemmas. But the show’s current run has sparked fierce debate among its viewers.

Many thought the tone might lighten after Mackenzie Boyd’s ordeal in the bunker and John Sugden’s disappearance. However, the mood turned darker again as the April and Dylan storyline intensified, revealing disturbing details about Ray and Celia’s manipulation.

And this week, the soap took another bold step by confirming Bear Wolf’s involvement in a Modern Slavery plot – a storyline developed in consultation with The Salvation Army to ensure authenticity.

Still, for some, it’s one step too far.

“This Ray and Celia storyline is too dark for Emmerdale,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “So soon after Mack was held captive in the bunker. Now we have slavery. The drug dealing was bad enough but this is taking it too far. I might end up switching off for a while.”

Another added: “My issue is that it isn’t balanced with lighter stuff. It’s just constant morbidness. That’s why I’m struggling.”

A third agreed: “The Celia and Ray story is so wide-ranging and grim that they shouldn’t be running things like Charity’s baby story at the same time. Even Robert’s flashback felt like overload.”

And one more summed it up: “This might just be the most uncomfortable storyline Emmerdale has ever done. It’s a hard watch.”

Things are also pretty bleak for April (Credit: ITV)

Some fans defend the darker direction

Not everyone agrees that Emmerdale has gone too far. A number of fans have praised the soap for its willingness to explore real issues that reflect modern life.

“People don’t realise how much these things happen — and how close they can be to home,” one supporter wrote. “Emmerdale is trying to make us aware. It’s brave storytelling.”

This sentiment appears to be backed up by Emmerdale Insider’s exclusive viewer poll. When asked whether the soap has become too dark and depressing, 33 percent of fans said:

“I like a mixture of comedy and dark plots – they’ve got the balance just right.”

However, the audience remains split – with 32 percent admitting they think there’s “too much misery” and threatening to “switch off” if things don’t lighten up soon.

Robert has recently talked about his prison trauma (Credit: ITV)

Mixed reaction but strong opinions to Emmerdale and it’s dark plots

Emmerdale Insider also reports some complaints sent directly to them accused the soap of resorting to “unbelievable plots” and “cheap tricks,” including April’s dream-sequence episode, to deliver their stories.

Others suggested the writing has “become insulting” to long-term viewers who miss the village’s lighter, more comedic charm.

But plenty of fans say they wouldn’t have Emmerdale any other way – and that its willingness to go deep and dark is what makes it unique among British soaps.

So, what do you think? Has Emmerdale crossed a line into the bleak – or has it finally found its perfect dramatic rhythm?

