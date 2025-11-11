Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at all-new pics as Kev begins chilling new plan and April faces arrest

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Kev’s chilling next move, Bear’s latest struggle and April’s arrest.

Also, Lewis is finding things hard and Charity finds a way to blackmail Liam. But what does she want from him?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Kev’s spoiling for a fight

In the cafe, Kev is preparing to fight Mack over some spilt coffee. Robert finds him and steers him out before the situation explodes.

Kev soon realises his supposed impending death is the best way to keep Robert close. But will Robert figure out the truth?

2. Kev embarrasses himself and Robert makes a promise

Robert and Aaron attend a housewarming party. Aaron promises he’ll keep their romance on the down low. However they are both surprised when drunk Kev also turns up.

He decides to do drunken karaoke, but he embarrasses himself. Feeling rejected, Kev leaves.

Robert is concerned and checks on Kev. Robert promises to be there for him when the end comes, leaving Kev delighted and Robert still with no idea Kev is lying about his condition.

3. Kev plots his next dangerous move in Emmerdale spoilers

Later that evening Kev is at Woodbine and he is holding a handgun. He is clearly planning something big, but what is it? And who is in danger?

4. Liam and Chas both hide secrets

Chas and Liam both discover different secrets. They want to confide in each other, but decide to keep things to themselves.

5. Charity blackmails Liam in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity is desperate to stop Mack and Ross being friends so she decides to make Liam Mack’s friend instead.

Liam and Mack quickly fall out, but determined Charity finds something out about Liam and uses it to blackmail him into trying the friendship again.

6. Anya’s condition worsens

At the farm, Bear is tending to Anya who is not well at all. Ray orders Bear back to work but it’s clear he’s starting to feel guilty and does promise antibiotics

But Anya still doesn’t get better and Bear promises to look after her. Can he really keep that promise though?

7. April arrested in Emmerdale spoilers

April is arrested and calls Bob to the police station. She insists the police have made a mistake, but then refuses to answer the questions about drugs

When the officers query whether she is being exploited, it’s clear vulnerable April is considering being honest. But she clams up and tells Bob she’ll never speak to him again if he reveals her arrest to Marlon.

Back home Bob tells April he has to tell Marlon what happened. However, Celia tries to persuade him it was a minor offence and he should forget it.

Bob is determined he needs to be honest with Marlon and Celia is fuming. She warns April she has used up her last chance.

April is utterly terrified and has no idea what this may mean for her future.

Meanwhile, Ray is charming Laurel some more, until Celia’s call interrupts them again.

8. Lewis struggles after the party

Kammy plans a big housewarming party with Vinny. Lewis is clearly anxious about the whole thing, but tries to hide it.

During the party Lewis struggles with feeling completely overwhelmed.

As things continue to get too much for him, a queue of customers at work sends him into a spin. He leaves work, trying to get home without having a panic attack. Nicola checks on him, but will he confess he’s not okay?

Read more: Emmerdale viewers demand more lighthearted scenes as the soap get very dark

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!