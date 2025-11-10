Emmerdale viewers demand more ‘lighthearted’ scenes as soap gets ‘very dark’

Over the last lot of months, Emmerdale have been ramping up some of their biggest storylines. However, most of those, include some dark scenes.

And now, it seems viewers are hoping for more fun things mixed in with the darkness, as the Modern Slavery storyline that began tonight may be the “darkest” yet.

We knew there would be “harrowing” scenes ahead, but some viewers find it actually too uncomfortable. And are threatening to switch off.

Emmerdale kicked off Bear’s huge storyline (Credit: ITV)

What are viewers saying about the Modern Slavery storyline?

Speaking on a Reddit thread, Emmerdale fans debated whether Emmerdale should have more comedic scenes.

One penned: “This Ray and Celia storyline is too dark for Emmerdale. So soon after Mack was held captive in the bunker. Now we have slavery. The drug dealing was bad enough but this is taking it too far. I don’t want to feel like this watching Emmerdale. I might end up switching off for a while.”

Another agreed, adding: “My issue is that it isn’t sufficiently balanced with more lighthearted stuff.” To which another agreed: “This is exactly it. There is no balance. It’s just constant morbidness. That’s why I am struggling.”

Another penned: “It is definitely getting too dark. This might just be the most uncomfortable storyline they have ever done. It’s such a hard watch.”

However one fan defended the soap, writing: “People don’t realise how much these things happen. And how close it all is to their own house. Emmerdale is just trying to make us all aware.”

Things have been getting darker for a while (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s recent dark storylines

The soap isn’t one to shy away from harrowing topics. And actually, they seem to thrive when they are tackling the uncomfortable.

Just when Mackenzie Boyd got out of the bunker and John Sugden vanished, Emmerdale fans thought the dark cloud had lifted.

But that’s when the April and Dylan storyline really kicked up a gear. Ray’s connection to Celia was revealed, and we all realised there was much more happening than we knew.

And now tonight (November 10) Emmerdale has let us into the secret as the begin their Modern Slavery storyline.

However, this seems to be the final line for some fans, as they feel the show may just have gotten too “uncomfortable”.

But is Emmerdale taking it too far? Or is the soap using its platform to raise awareness? While we remain in the dark about how the current storylines are ending, we can expect that the next few months are going to get very dramatic!

