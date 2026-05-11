Coronation Street fan theory predicts ‘old flame’ Sarah slept with ‘killer’ Gary on the night of Theo’s death

Coronation Street fans think they’ve worked out the real reason Gary Windass lied to police over Theo Silverton’s murder – and it could involve Sarah Platt.

Gary is currently one of the biggest suspects in the investigation, especially after a photo appeared to blow a huge hole in his alibi. But while detectives are focusing on where Gary was that night, viewers are convinced there’s another secret being covered up.

Gary’s No.1 suspect (Credit: ITV)

Gary and Sarah’s mystery movements on the night Theo died

There are still plenty of unanswered questions surrounding the night Theo Silverton was killed. And, Weatherfield police are clearly starting to realise that not everyone is telling the truth.

What viewers know so far is that Sarah arrived home from Carla and Lisa’s wedding worse for wear after drinking too much. Things then took a terrifying turn when she stumbled across what appeared to be a break-in and was attacked by Jodie Ramsey, who struck her over the head.

David and Shona later found Sarah unconscious on the floor before she was rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, Gary Windass insisted to police that he had been at the builder’s yard at the time Theo died. Maria backed him up too, claiming they had slept together there. And, that she later made Gary delete the CCTV footage to spare them embarrassment.

But Tim’s photo from that same night appeared to tell a very different story. It showed Gary near the scaffolding when he was supposedly at the yard.

It means one of two things – either Gary lied because he killed Theo, or he was hiding something else entirely.

Did Sarah have time to hook up with Gary? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street viewers predict affair twist for Gary and Sarah

Fans now believe they’ve figured out what Gary and Sarah are really hiding, with a new theory suggesting the former couple secretly slept together on the night of the murder.

Sharing the theory online, one Coronation Street fan wrote: “Sarah and Gary. I think they slept together on the night of the murder. I’ve just been catching up on this week’s episodes, and they’re both acting so shifty and definitely hiding something.

“But I don’t think either of them were the murderer because it would just be too obvious. Sarah isn’t even in the lineup and they’re trying a bit too hard to put Gary in the frame this early on, which usually means it wasn’t him.

“So I think they had an affair before Sarah went back to the Platt’s house and got whacked.

“Not to mention that Sarah seemed a bit too concerned about Gary when she was asking Kit about the questioning. It’s like she was seeing if she would have to come clean about an affair to be an alibi and save him from getting charged for murder.”

Whether the theory proves true or not, viewers are convinced old flame and former Weatherfield killer Gary, and Sarah Platt are both hiding something huge about Theo’s final night. Do they have a secret that could end up saving Gary – or one that would destroy both of them?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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